Wintry showers continuing to end the day and still heavy in places, with some thunder at times and feeling bitterly cold in the wind.

The west to south westerly winds will strengthen further this evening. Expect gale force winds along the west coast, perhaps even severe gale force across the Western Isles, and strengthening through the central belt, reaching gale force for a time here too, perhaps leading to further restrictions on some of the bridges.

During the overnight period, the showers will gradually become confined to western and northern areas, and will be wintry still on the high ground.

Ice will be a risk on any untreated roads and surfaces, with a Met Office yellow 'be aware' weather warning in force for icy stretches away from western coastal areas.

Lows tonight of around -1C and winds will gradually ease.