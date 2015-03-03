That's all from the Scotland Live team for today. We're back tomorrow from 07:00.
Wintry showers continuing to end the day and still heavy in places, with some thunder at times and feeling bitterly cold in the wind.
The west to south westerly winds will strengthen further this evening. Expect gale force winds along the west coast, perhaps even severe gale force across the Western Isles, and strengthening through the central belt, reaching gale force for a time here too, perhaps leading to further restrictions on some of the bridges.
During the overnight period, the showers will gradually become confined to western and northern areas, and will be wintry still on the high ground.
Ice will be a risk on any untreated roads and surfaces, with a Met Office yellow 'be aware' weather warning in force for icy stretches away from western coastal areas.
Lows tonight of around -1C and winds will gradually ease.
The Board of Rangers notes the Press Release from David King issued today. Proxy voting closes tomorrow morning at 10am, and at the current time a significant number of shares have not yet voted; the outcome cannot therefore be determined with certainty. The position of the proxy voting will not be announced ahead of the meeting for regulatory reasons, and in any event shareholders have the right to revoke their proxy vote by attendance in person at the general meeting.
The Directors believe that they have at all times sought to act in the best interests of Rangers for the benefit of its shareholders as a whole and refute in the strongest possible terms any suggestion that this is not the case and in particular any suggestion that they have given their personal interests priority over those of the Company.
By remaining in post the directors wish to give the Company and possible incoming directors (should the Board change) the best possible chance of complying with the AIM rules and of avoiding the risk highlighted in the circular of 06 February 2015 of the Company's shares being suspended. There can be no guarantee of avoiding suspension.
The Board have reached out to David King in recent days to seek a resolution in the best interests of the Club but regrettably this has not yet proved possible. If control of the board of directors of the Company changes as a result of the general meeting the directors pledge that they will do their utmost to work with the new board in the interests of Rangers Football Club, as they have done and continue to do.
The Rangers board has just issued a statement saying the outcome of Friday's extraordinary general meeting isn't a foregone conclusion and that the current directors are remaining in post to avoid the risk of the company's shares being suspended.
This after former director Dave King claimed he had already won a landslide in his bid to oust the current board.
It has also emerged this evening that Rangers have begun the process of drawing down the second chunk of a £10m loan offered by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct company.
But the board is warning Sports Direct could be unwilling to release the funds, which they say are required by the third week of March.
The Newcastle owner, and Rangers shareholder, has also been fined £7,500 for breaching rules on dual ownership.
Boy in court on stabbing charge
A teenager has appeared in court charged with repeatedly stabbing a schoolboy in the south side of Glasgow.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have assaulted the boy at Brereton Street, near Holyrood Secondary, on Monday.
He is accused of repeatedly punching him and repeatedly striking him with a knife, to his severe injury.
At Glasgow Sheriff Court, the teenager made no plea or declaration and was released on bail.
There are high wind warnings on the Dornoch and Kessock Bridges and a 40 mph speed-limit on the Forth Road Bridge. The Tay Road Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles.
In Aberdeen, a broken down lorry on A956 Wellington Road, near the Charlestown Flyover, is blocking one lane, causing southbound queues heading for the A90.
In Kincardine, there is a 10 minute delay on the A876 Kincardine Bridge through the roadworks, westbound between Kincardine and the M876 at the Bowtrees Roundabout.
In Glasgow, at the Clyde Tunnel, an earlier broken down bus on the southbound carriageway has been cleared but there are still long delays. Traffic is queuing back to Anniesland Cross at Great Western Road. On the Clydeside Expressway, traffic is queuing from Finnieston to the Clyde Tunnel. There are also queues on the onramps at Broomhill and Partick.
In Johnstone, on the A737, a broken down car is blocking one lane northbound. This is affecting traffic heading for Linwood and the M8.
Barrhead Road is partially blocked westbound by an accident between Peat Road and Crookston Road. This is causing delays toward the Hurlet, with further delays approaching Peat Road roundabout.
On the M8 in West Lothian, traffic is tailing back, through the roadworks at J4, to J3a Bathgate.
There are cancellations and disruption on trains between Troon and Kilmarnock because of a broken down train.
There are cancellations too between Glengarnock and Lochwinnoch because of a signalling problem.
The 18:15 Mallaig to Fort William train is also cancelled
The weather is also causing disruption to many ferry services. Calmac's sailings between Oban and Lismore are cancelled. Many others are on amber alert, so, check before heading out.
'Knuckleduster' man held at airport
A man has been arrested after trying to board a plane while in possession of a weapon, believed to be a knuckleduster.
Police said officers were called to Sumburgh Airport, in Shetland, by security staff at about 11:28.
They arrested a 29 year old man who had been attempting to board a Glasgow-bound flight "whilst in possession of an offensive weapon".
The man, who is in police custody, will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.
Report finds repeated missed opportunities to protect children from sexual exploitation
Is a change in the wind direction the reason why the Skye Bridge is having to close so often?
No place for hospital radio at £842m South Glasgow Hospitals campus
Profits down at sausage-skin maker
Lanarkshire-based sausage-skin maker Devro has announced a massive drop in profits last year as it underwent a major restructure.
The firm, which has factories in Moodiesburn and Bellshill, posted a pre-tax profit of £2.2m for 2014, down 94% from £37.5m in the previous year.
The accounts showed £23.9m was spent on "exceptional items" linked to its "transformation drive".
Devro announced last May that it was planning to cut 130 staff in Scotland.
The number of new homes built in Scotland has risen, according to government figures.
In the year to the end of September last year, 15,436 homes were completed - up 6% on the previous year.
But critics said the figures highlighted a continuing difficulty in delivering social housing.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) said the number of approvals for new homes had risen slightly from previously low levels.
Grounded ship towed
A cargo ship that ran aground in the north west Highlands is to be towed to Inchgreen in Greenock for repairs.
The Lysblink Seaways, which was carrying paper from Belfast to Norway, ran aground near Ardnamurchan Point last month.
It was later refloated and anchored in Scallastle Bay in the Sound of Mull.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said work to tow the vessel down the west coast to Inverclyde could start on Wednesday.
Bridge closure complaints
Skye councillors have met representatives from Transport Scotland and Bear Scotland following fresh complaints about Skye Bridge closures.
The system used to determine when it should be shut during high winds has been under review since December.
Between September and January the bridge was shut to lorries almost 100 times and all traffic on 14 occasions.
Councillor Drew Millar said warnings on electronic signs maybe remaining in place longer than necessary.
Puppy love
Two power engineers who saved a litter of new-born puppies have had two of the dogs named after them as a thank you.
The day-old German Shepherd pups were at risk of freezing to death when the power supply to their farmhouse in Moray went off during stormy weather in January.
But Scottish and Southern Energy Power Distribution engineers Keith Hay and Bill Collie came to the rescue with a mobile electricity generator to keep them warm.
Now their owners, Geoff and Sharon Hutley, from Mulben, have officially registered two of the pups with the Kennel Club as "Keith Hay" and "Bill Collie" as a tribute to the engineers' life-saving actions.
He won 10 major honours as a player in British and European football including a league and FA Cup double with Tottenham in 1961.
The Edinburgh-born player also won 22 caps for his country and was named 'Footballer of the Year' in both Scotland and England.
Dave King - Statement in full
In his statement, Dave King said: "All of the Rangers directors that are subject to my requisition have now accepted that my resolutions have been successful and there is now no need for the general meeting to proceed.
"Mr Llambias put it best by advising me that I had achieved a 'landslide' victory. I wish to thank all shareholders, and particularly the fans, for this resounding success. The future now looks more recognisable for all Rangers stakeholders.
"James Easdale and David Somers did the right thing by resigning however the two appointees of Mr Ashley have stubbornly refused to resign and are using their current position (as remaining directors) to withhold implementation of the resolutions for personal gain. I attach a copy of my email to them in this regard.
"Now that the incoming board and I can focus on the future I will issue a further press statement outlining the immediate and intermediate steps that we have to take as we commence the road to re-establishing Rangers to the institution that its legacy demands."
King calls on Llambias and Leach to go
Dave King has publicly called for Rangers' two remaining board members to resign, claiming they are clinging on to their positions for personal gain.
King, who called for a general meeting to replace the current board with him and two associates, also says Derek Llambias and Barry Leach have acknowledged that his resolutions have already been successful.
But so far they have not followed the lead of James Easdale and David Somers by resigning from their positions.
United sales a sore point - chairman
Jim Spence
BBC Sport
Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson says selling Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven to Premiership rivals Celtic made financial rather than footballing sense.
Thompson, who sold the pair in January, told BBC Scotland: "Looking back, there's no doubt from a footballing point of view it wasn't the right thing to do.
"I haven't really said that publicly, it's been harder for a lot of people to take that. We still believe it was the right thing from a financial point of view."
Squirrels feud over feeding station
Feeders which allow red squirrels to get a snack but exclude invasive greys have been set up in a Tayside forest.
The feeder boxes set up by a local group at Backmuir Wood have openings which are too small for invasive grey squirrels to fit through, but which allow access to sleeker native reds.
Torquil Johnson-Ferguson, 65, of Canonbie in Dumfries and Galloway, attacked three boys aged 13 or under at the Rua Fiola centre.
He was convicted of three charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour.
He was jailed for 18 months at Oban Sheriff Court.
Inequality pledge
Nicola Sturgeon, in her speech in Linlithgow, outlined her plans on tackling inequality in Scotland.
She said the SNP will promote the living wage, encourage more women and disabled people into the labour market, and make key investments in health and educational attainment that will enable a better chance of tackling inter-generational poverty.
Scotland's first minister @NicolaSturgeon says Scotland is putting the quest for greater equality at the heart of its economic strategy.
Snow closes Fife schools
Bad weather has forced the closure of a number of schools in Fife.
Kelty Primary and St Joseph's Primary, also in Kelty, are closed along with Saline Primary and nursery.
Cardenden Primary is also closed due to problems with their heating system.
Island subsea water leak isolated
Divers have isolated a leak in a subsea water pipe which has been left people in the Orkney island of Graemsay without supplies in recent days.
ThinkstockCopyright: Thinkstock
Repair work is under way and Scottish Water said that additional work to ensure that the pipe network was clean, and water standard maintained, meant it could be about a week until supplies returned to normal.
Extra water will continue to be shipped over from Stromness.
The Little Sisters of the Poor announced last year that they were unable continue their mission at the Wellburn Care Home after 152 years.
However, the Little Sisters have verbally accepted an offer from the Diocese of Dunkeld to take over the home, ensuring it stays open.
The practical side of the transfer will be worked out in the coming months.
Douglas Fraser
Business and economy editor, Scotland
Newspapers have been notoriously poor at adapting to a hugely disrupted market.
They can handle competitors. They've adjusted to radio and TV. But few saw what the internet would do to them.
Having worked in newspapers for nearly 20 years, my take on it is that they were too often run by people whose main qualification was the ability to hit an advertising target, without the imagination to foresee and adapt to technological change.
Cannich Bridge, St Clement's, Stratherrick and Drummond schools have been shut because of the weather.
The Met Office has a yellow "be aware" warning in place for large parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.
It warns of wintry showers and ice.
Anon: I have used cannabis from the age of 15 and am now in my 50s. I have always worked and have had two very successful careers in very different fields. I also have two prolapsed discs in my neck and cannabis is the only thing that eases the pain. I have visited Holland on many occasions to visit their coffee shops and a very pleasurable experience was had but a lot of the grass now available should be treated and used carefully; it can cause some people very serious psychological problems if abused.
Steve fae Dunoon: I have smoked cannabis daily for 45 years and worked throughout raising three kids to degree level. Skunk is no more harmful. I just use less as drinkers do with whisky. Legalise now.
The Edinburgh-born midfielder won 10 major honours as a player in British and European football, starring for Hearts, Tottenham and Derby County.
He also won 22 caps for his country and was named 'Footballer of the Year' in both Scotland and England.
Hearts described Mackay as "a fearless defender regarded as the club's greatest-ever player, Dave won the league title, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup (twice) with Hearts before going on to star for Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County".
The Edinburgh club also quoted the late midfielder as saying: "For as long as I can remember, all I wanted in my life, nothing else, was to play for Hearts, which is my dream team. And to play for Scotland - I had no ambition for anything else. Always Hearts."
Graham Fraser
BBC Scotland
Rise and shine! Welcome to Tuesday's edition of Scotland Live. We will bring you all the latest news and sport throughout the day, with a little weather and travel mixed in.
Thomas McGuigan, Graham Fraser and Brian Ponsonby
All times stated are UK
Home nations prepare for Cyprus Cup
Tony Leighton
Women's football reporter
Scotland and England women's football teams are preparing for the Cyprus Cup tournament.
Scotland will look to go one step further than 2014 in Cyprus, when they lost the third place final against South Korea on penalties.
England begin their Cyprus Cup campaign aiming to reach a third consecutive final in the tournament, before this summer's World Cup.
Cold snap closes schools
Heavy snowfall has forced the closure of dozens of schools across Scotland, including Kelty Primary School in Fife.
Find out how your area is affected in our weather story.
Rare Alice In Wonderland set for display
A copy of the rarest edition of Alice's Adventures In Wonderland is to go on display in Edinburgh on World Book Day.
Only 22 copies of the first edition, which was published in 1865, are thought to exist, one of which is owned by the National Library of Scotland.
The first edition was withdrawn after the illustrator, John Tenniel, complained about the quality of the printed illustrations.
Recipients of presentation copies were asked to return them, and only a few bound copies have survived.
Submarine ranges claims 'not true' - MoD
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) says claims that a test area in Scotland for Royal Navy submarines has been expanded without consultation are untrue.
SNP MSP Dave Thompson said it was his understanding local fishermen had not been consulted on extending the ranges between Raasay and the mainland.
Fishing is banned in an area six miles (10km) long and three miles (6km) wide in the Raasay Ranges.
The MoD said consultation on a planned expansion was due to begin in June.
Armed thieves hold up betting shop
A group of thieves used a handgun and hammer to threaten staff at an Edinburgh betting shop.
Three men entered Ladbrokes bookmakers on Portobello High Street just before 20:00 on Monday before leaving in a get-away car with a four-figure sum.
Police said two of the men were wearing white paper boiler suits and dust masks.
'I'm on the Deila bus'
John Hartson admits he has been won over by Celtic manager Ronny Deila - despite initial doubts about the Norwegian's capabilities.
Welshman Hartson, who spent five years at Celtic between 2001-2006, was critical of Deila as he struggled in his first few months in charge.
But Celtic's recent impressive run has triggered a change of heart.
"I'm sensible and wise enough to see he has turned it around - I'm on the Ronny Deila bus," the 39-year-old said.
Pretty cold: Scotland's frozen hills
A new batch of photographs from Sportscotland Avalanche Information Service forecasters offer a fresh peek of wintry conditions on Scotland's peaks.
The images were taken in the Southern Cairngorms, Torridon and on Ben Nevis over the past few days.
Your afternoon forecast
@BBCScotWeather
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
This afternoon will bring a mixture of sunshine and wintry showers. The showers will fall primarily as snow on the high ground, with a mixture of sleet and rain to lower levels.
In some of the heavier showers across Perthshire, Stirlingshire and parts of the Highlands, they may fall to lower levels.
Fresh-to-strong west to south westerly winds for inland areas. Gale force winds along the west coast, perhaps reaching severe gale force in the Western Isles.
A cold feel in the wind, with temperatures around 3/4C inland - between 5C and 7C for western coastal areas.
Borders anti-social behaviour summit
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland
Police and housing associations are being asked to help combat a growing anti-social behaviour problem on a Borders housing estate.
The multi-agency gathering involves local politicians, police officers, housing providers and others.
Watson McAteer, who represents the Hawick and Denholm ward which includes Burnfoot, said a minority of young people were causing a lot of unrest.
He said he believed the time to take action had come.
Reports of shots fired at house
Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
Police are investigating reports of shots being fired at a house in north Edinburgh.
Officers were alerted to the incident on West Pilton March just after 01:00.
No-one was injured.
I wonder, I wonder, if cars should do 20mph in cities? It's approved in Edinburgh but should it be spread to other cities in Scotland?
Listen live to the programme here.
Foster placement 'not good practice'
A fatal accident inquiry has heard that the way a foster placement was sourced, for a child who later killed his foster mother, was not good practice.
The 13-year-old boy was placed with Dawn McKenzie 34, and her husband in Hamilton in November 2010.
The child stabbed Mrs McKenzie to death in her home seven months later.
Giving evidence, his social worker said he had not met the McKenzies before the boy was placed with the couple.
Mowbray for Coventry
Coventry City are to appoint Tony Mowbray as their new manager.
The 51-year-old Yorkshireman, who will succeed the sacked Steven Pressley , is expected to be unveiled at a press conference at 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The former Hibernian, West Bromwich Albion, Celtic and Middlesbrough manager has been out of football since leaving Boro in October 2013.
Coventry are currently in 20th place in League One and are a point clear of the relegation zone.
'Limbs in loch' killer loses legal bid
Convicted "limbs in the loch" killer William Beggs has lost a legal battle to have judges rule that Scotland's information commissioner broke the law.
William Beggs, 51, claimed Rosemary Agnew acted illegally over how she handled a freedom of information application that he made from prison in 2013.
Judges at the Court of Session have now ruled that Ms Agnew acted correctly.
Beggs was jailed for life for killing and dismembering 18-year-old Barry Wallace in Kilmarnock in 1999.
Gunman jailed for five years
A 59-year-old man who was caught with a gun and ammunition in central Glasgow has been jailed for five years.
Orlando Gray had a self-loading pistol and five rounds of ammunition when he was arrested by armed police in Renfield Street on 20 January 2009.
Gray admitted having the gun and ammunition and failing to appear at a trial on 8 March 2010.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that he fled to Jamaica but was detained there on 10 May last year and later returned to the UK.
Moray loses out in spaceport bid
Moray has lost out on the chance to become the location of the UK's first ever spaceport.
Following a consultation, the UK government has ruled out using RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss barracks because of their "vital role in defence".
However, Stornoway, Campbeltown and Prestwick, in Scotland, are still in the running, along with Newquay in England and Llanbedr in Wales.
RAF Leuchars in Fife is now also being considered as a potential temporary facility.
The UK government is hoping that setting up a spaceport will eventually pave the way for UK commercial space flight operations.
Phew what a scorcher! Temperatures may reach 17C in NE Scotland on Saturday - it'll be warmer than Turkey!
Three arrests over prisoner's escape
Three people have been arrested in the Republic of Ireland in connection with the escape of a prisoner who fled across the border to Northern Ireland.
Derek Brockwell, who is originally from Glasgow, escaped from custody at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin last month.
He was arrested at a pub in Belfast the following night.
The three people being questioned are an inmate at Portlaoise prison, County Laois, and a couple in their 60s from Ashbourne, County Meath.
Slow start after snowfall
Slow-moving traffic at Strathblane on Tuesday morning after heavy snowfall.
Check out our weather story for a round-up of conditions across the country.
Taxi queue assault
A man had his jaw broken after he and his friend were attacked by three men as they waited for a taxi in Edinburgh.
The assault happened on Calton Road at about 03:30 on Sunday.
Police said the 25-year-old man sustained significant injuries to his face while the 24-year-old man hurt his shoulder.
They were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where one was later transferred to Western General Hospital.
Parks upbeat despite Scotland slump
Former Scotland stand-off Dan Parks is convinced the national side are heading in the right direction, despite their latest Six Nations disappointment.
A 22-19 defeat at home by Italy on Saturday has left Vern Cotter's Scots with three losses from three Six Nations matches this year.
But Parks has seen enough to feel encouraged for the future.
"Vern Cotter has made a real impact and I have belief in what's going on within the squad," he told BBC Scotland.
"I didn't see this [defeat by Italy] coming as this side seem to be on the right path, and if you ask me, I think they are.
"From what I've seen of the players and Vern Cotter's coaching strategy, it's been really positive. I really enjoy watching Scotland play and I've been impressed with what they're trying to do."
Vettriano company liquidation
BBC Scotland
Jack Vettriano's publishing company in voluntary liquidation. Heartbreak Publishing sold the Fife artist's prints, cards and postcards.
Man jailed over indecency with boys
A businessman convicted of indecent practices with young boys at an activity centre on an island in the Firth of Lorn has been jailed.
Torquil Johnson-Ferguson, 65, of Canonbie in Dumfries and Galloway, attacked three boys aged 13 or under at the Rua Fiola centre.
He was convicted of three charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour.
He was jailed for 18 months at Oban Sheriff Court.
Inequality pledge
Nicola Sturgeon, in her speech in Linlithgow, outlined her plans on tackling inequality in Scotland.
She said the SNP will promote the living wage, encourage more women and disabled people into the labour market, and make key investments in health and educational attainment that will enable a better chance of tackling inter-generational poverty.
Scotland's first minister @NicolaSturgeon says Scotland is putting the quest for greater equality at the heart of its economic strategy.
Snow closes Fife schools
Bad weather has forced the closure of a number of schools in Fife.
Kelty Primary and St Joseph's Primary, also in Kelty, are closed along with Saline Primary and nursery.
Cardenden Primary is also closed due to problems with their heating system.
Island subsea water leak isolated
Divers have isolated a leak in a subsea water pipe which has been left people in the Orkney island of Graemsay without supplies in recent days.
Repair work is under way and Scottish Water said that additional work to ensure that the pipe network was clean, and water standard maintained, meant it could be about a week until supplies returned to normal.
Extra water will continue to be shipped over from Stromness.
Nun shortage care home saved
A Dundee care home which faced closure because of a shortage of nuns to run it has been saved.
The Little Sisters of the Poor announced last year that they were unable continue their mission at the Wellburn Care Home after 152 years.
However, the Little Sisters have verbally accepted an offer from the Diocese of Dunkeld to take over the home, ensuring it stays open.
The practical side of the transfer will be worked out in the coming months.
Business and economy editor, Scotland
Newspapers have been notoriously poor at adapting to a hugely disrupted market.
They can handle competitors. They've adjusted to radio and TV. But few saw what the internet would do to them.
Having worked in newspapers for nearly 20 years, my take on it is that they were too often run by people whose main qualification was the ability to hit an advertising target, without the imagination to foresee and adapt to technological change.
Read my blog here.
Scotland's Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments missed their target for treating patients within four hours last month.
Figures released show 87.1% of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.
The government target is 95%.
Tonight, showers will gradually ease and will become confined to the north and west coast. There will be clear spells, with temperatures around 1C.
Pensioner hit by car
Police have appealed for witnesses after a 71-year-old man was hit by a car in Dundee.
The pensioner suffered a serious head injury in the accident which happened on Lyon Street at about 19:30 on Friday and involved a white Vauxhall Corsa.
The driver of the car was uninjured but the pedestrian remains in Ninewells Hospital.
Police closed the road for several hours and officers have appealed for witnesses.
Cold snap hits the Highlands
Heavy snow falls have closed a small number of schools and affected driving conditions in the Highlands.
Cannich Bridge, St Clement's, Stratherrick and Drummond schools have been shut because of the weather.
The Met Office has a yellow "be aware" warning in place for large parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.
It warns of wintry showers and ice.
Cannabis - Your views
Text using 80295
Anon: I have used cannabis from the age of 15 and am now in my 50s. I have always worked and have had two very successful careers in very different fields. I also have two prolapsed discs in my neck and cannabis is the only thing that eases the pain. I have visited Holland on many occasions to visit their coffee shops and a very pleasurable experience was had but a lot of the grass now available should be treated and used carefully; it can cause some people very serious psychological problems if abused.
Steve fae Dunoon: I have smoked cannabis daily for 45 years and worked throughout raising three kids to degree level. Skunk is no more harmful. I just use less as drinkers do with whisky. Legalise now.
Dave Mackay was the 'perfect midfielder'
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has paid tribute to Scotland and Hearts legend Dave Mackay, who has died aged 80.
"Dave Mackay would be in my all-time greatest Scottish team," Brown told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.
"I watched him play for Hearts, as a boy at the time in the 1950s and, any time Hearts came to the west of Scotland, my father took me to see Dave Mackay.
"He was inspirational in everything he did and was a wonderful player."
Brown met Mackay "in his latter years" when he was supporting Derby County in a play-of final against West Brom.
"As always (he was) modest, like the big stars: Billy McNeill, John Greig, Lawrie Reilly and Gordon Strachan," Brown added.
"Dave Mackay was the perfect midfield player and would've been worth an absolute fortune today.
"When you see players like Gareth Bale going to Real Madrid you wonder what Dave Mackay would've been worth in the present market.
"He was, in every respect, an outstanding exponent."
#PerthAndKinross #Snow.Police reporting v bad conditions esp smaller back roads heading onto main routes. #M90 particularly bad @ Kinross
Call 0500 92 95 00 or text 80295. The show gets under way on BBC Radio Scotland at 08:50.
Listen live to the programme here.
On the back pages
The boardroom battle at Rangers, Stuart McCall tipped for the Ibrox hot seat and Chelsea eye Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon. It's all the gossip on today's back pages.
Ellon bypass
Aberdeenshire councillors are being encouraged to opt for a new bypass in Ellon instead of a bridge over the River Ythan.
The plans form part of the proposals for the Cromleybank development, which would see almost 1,000 homes being built in the town.
New schools, shops, a hotel, and sports pitches are included.
The 3km road would link the B9005 to the A920. The issue will be discussed at the Formartine area committee.
Online abuse of young Celtic fan
A man has been charged in connection with "offensive comments" posted online about a young Celtic fan with Down's Syndrome.
Jay Beatty, 11, of Lurgan, County Armagh, won the Scottish Professional Football League Goal of the Month for January.
Comments about him were allegedly posted on social media after Sunday's match between Celtic and Aberdeen.
The 19-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
The equipment used to measure wind speeds on the Skye Bridge is to be examined to try to find out why the crossing has been closed so often in the last six months.
According to figures, it was shut to high-sided vehicles almost 100 times between September and January and closed to all vehicles 14 times.
In the previous two years, the bridge was only closed once because of the weather.
Murphy's tuition fees pledge
Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy will today promise that his party will keep universities free of tuition fees - should they form the next government at Holyrood.
Mr Murphy will confirm the party's policy when he meets students in Glasgow.
The MP will also announce a funding package "to ensure Scottish universities are properly supported alongside Labour's plan to reduce tuition fees in England".
The SNP have accused Mr Murphy of "shameless hypocrisy" after he previously voted to impose tuition fees at Westminster.
Taxi drivers - 'you talking to me?'
Taxi drivers in Dumfries and Galloway could get help with their English language skills as part of new proposals to improve the service.
It is one of a range of measures being considered by the local licensing panel.
Stricter medical standards, a dress code, customer care training and CCTV in vehicles could also be brought in.
A report to the licensing panel is seeking agreement on whether or not to take the proposals forward.
Read all about it
The Daily Record says "welfare axeman" Iain Duncan Smith has launched a new bid to hammer the poor.
The Herald leads with the UK's privacy watchdog warning that plans to create a "super ID database" may lead to the creation of a national identity number for every Scot by default.
Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled a £70m fund to help families on low and moderate incomes in Scotland buy their first homes, writes The Scotsman.
Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre is locked in a £240,000 legal fight over a "dodgy" property deal, according to the Scottish Sun.
The National says a Labour MP's comments are piling pressure on Ed Miliband.
Read our newspaper review here.
Goram: 'King is the man'
Kenny Macintyre
BBC Scotland
Former Rangers favourite Andy Goram believes Dave King is the right man to bring the good times back to Ibrox.
King, a Glaswegian now based in South Africa, aims to seize control at Rangers following Friday's extraordinary general meeting, which he called to oust the current board.
"It's a massive thing for the fans to get King in," said Goram.
"He's the man that the fans want. He's put his money in before, he's a Rangers man and he's a businessman."
Human trafficking bill
MSPs are to begin taking evidence on new legislation to tackle human trafficking in Scotland.
The Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Bill aims to strengthen the law.
It will introduce a new single offence and increase the maximum penalty for offenders to life imprisonment.
Holyrood's justice committee will hear from Barnardo's Scotland, the Scottish Refugee Council and Victim Support Scotland.
Plane 'dived after lightning strike'
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has published a report into a serious incident as a plane approached Sumburgh airport in Shetland.
The aircraft was struck by lightning and went into a steep dive.
During the incident last December, the pilots initially struggled to control the plane due to a misunderstanding involving the autopilot system.
Control was eventually regained and the plane diverted to Aberdeen. There were no injuries.
Pun in the oven...
On Monday, we asked you to send us your favourite shop pun names.
Here are our favourites.
Inequality speech
Tackling inequality would generate £1,600 more per head of population, according to the Scottish government.
In a speech later, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will highlight new analysis of research by the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Ms Sturgeon will argue that policies which are fair and equal will lead to greater prosperity.
The UK government insists its austerity policies have led to record employment levels in Scotland.
Westbound #M8 - a jack-knifed lorry - one lane is closed at J4a Heartlands - between the slips... slow and wintry.
Stabbing near school
A teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged serious assault outside a school in the southside of Glasgow.
Two 14-year-old boys were injured in the incident which happened close to Holyrood Secondary at about 13:20.
It is understood the boys were stabbed. One was taken to the Victoria Infirmary and the other did not require hospital treatment.
Police Scotland said a 15-year-old boy had been arrested.
Tributes to Scotland legend
Tributes have been paid to Scotland legend Dave Mackay who has died, aged 80.
The Edinburgh-born midfielder won 10 major honours as a player in British and European football, starring for Hearts, Tottenham and Derby County.
He also won 22 caps for his country and was named 'Footballer of the Year' in both Scotland and England.
Hearts described Mackay as "a fearless defender regarded as the club's greatest-ever player, Dave won the league title, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup (twice) with Hearts before going on to star for Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County".
The Edinburgh club also quoted the late midfielder as saying: "For as long as I can remember, all I wanted in my life, nothing else, was to play for Hearts, which is my dream team. And to play for Scotland - I had no ambition for anything else. Always Hearts."
You can get involved with the big stories by emailing us your opinions at newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk