Tree

Storm Ali: Scotland latest

Summary

  1. Met Office amber "be prepared" warning in place until 18:00
  2. Flood alerts for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran and Dumfries and Galloway
  3. Fallen trees affecting routes in Dumfries and Galloway and North Lanarkshire

Live Reporting

By Steven Brocklehurst and Graham Fraser

All times stated are UK

'It's blowing a hoolie'

Weather presenter Judith Ralston with the latest, complete with some Scots vernacular.

91.7mph on the Tay Road Bridge

ScotRail - 'Don't travel unless it's essential'

What comes after Strom Ali?

strom names
BBC

Watch the latest weather forecast, with Kirsteen MacDonald

Section of Princes Street closed over roof concerns

A section of Princes Street in Edinburgh has been closed after parts of a shop roof flew off in strong winds.

Police Scotland was alerted to lead falling from the Topshop building at about 12.30pm.

A cordon has been put in place on the eastern part of the street.

Meanwhile, South Bridge Street has been shut between Chambers Street and the High Street after lead fell from the Tron Kirk at about 12.10pm. There have been no injuries in either incident.

Stormy seas in the north-east

BBC Weather Watcher DaCaptain sent us this picture of stormy seas off the coast of Aberdeen.

Stormy seas off Aberdeen
BBC Weather watchers/Da Captain

Schools shut due to high winds

Three schools have now been shut due to Storm Ali in Dumfries and Galloway.

Primaries in Wigtown, Port William and Kelloholm have all been closed.

Bridges update - Tay Bridge closed

Tay Bridge: NOW CLOSED to all vehicles Central walkway closed.

Forth Road Bridge: Closed to motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians with wind gusts recorded at 62mph

Queensferry Crossing: Currently closed to high-sided and wind-susceptible vehicles, but is not expected to close to cars or single deck buses.

Erskine Bridge: Remains closed to high-sided vehicles

Falling masonry closes roads in Edinburgh

Police have closed off several sections of road and pavement in central Edinburgh following reports of storm-damage to buildings.

A piece of roofing has come down off the Tron Kirk on Edinburgh's South Bridge which has been closed between Chambers Street and Hunter Square.

Part of Princes Street has been closed because of overhanging lead.

There are no reports of any injuries and traffic is being diverted.

Disruption on the roads in Hamilton

BBC Weather Watcher Jangus sent in this picture from Hamilton.

This is in Chantinghall Road, and Jangus said police were in attendance directing traffic away from the scene.

Fallen trees in Hamilton
BBC Weather Watchers/Jangus

Cyclist injured by falling tree branch in Glasgow

A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a falling tree branch while cycling in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said emergency services were called to Springfield Road in Parkhead at about 12:10.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Downed electrical cable forces Angus road closure

The main road into Tealing off the A90 in Angus is closed due to a downed electrical cable. Engineers are en route to fix the problem.

Road to Southerness blocked in Dumfries and Galloway

Queensferry Crossing closed to high-sided and 'wind susceptible' vehicles

Forth Bridges

Bridge update

Tay Bridge: Bridge open to cars only - 30 mph speed restriction in place. Central walkway closed.

Forth Road Bridge: Closed to motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians with wind gusts recorded at 62mph

Queensferry Crossing: Currently closed to high-sided and wind susceptible vehicles, but is not expected to close to cars or single deck buses.

Erskine Bridge: Remains closed to high-sided vehicles

How do you drive in the wind?

As driving conditions continue to deteriorate, police have asked motorists to consider postponing journeys. But if you do have to travel, what should you do to stay safe in high winds?

Traffic Scotland have issued this advice:

  • Hold the steering wheel firmly – strong winds are constant and can catch you off guard.
  • Give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room as they are easily blown off track.

Fallen tree closes road in Perthshire

The A823 south of the Loaninghead Junction will be closed "for the foreseeable future". Emergency teams have been sent to clear the route.

Train hits tree on the line

A train travelling from Perth to Aviemore has hit a tree on the line just north of Blair Atholl.

Scotrail say they have no reports of injuries.

Passengers have been told the train's windscreen has been damaged and that the train is waiting for a replacement driver to take it back to Perth.

Major incident in Dumfries and Galloway

A major incident has been declared in Dumfries and Galloway as emergency workers and council staff deal with multiple incidents across the region.

Trees have been brought down blocking roads and power has been cut to number of communities.

Police have asked motorists to consider postponing journeys while efforts continues to clear debris from carriageways.

There have also been reports of chimneys coming down and cladding being blown off roofs.

One primary school has also been shut because of the conditions.

77mph in Kirkcudbright - the latest gusts

Here are the latest wind gusts from our weather presenter Judith Ralston.

- 77mph at Kirkcudbright, Solway coast

- 66mph at Machrihanish, Kintyre peninsula

- 60mph at Stranraer and also in the Trossachs

- 59mph Prestwick in Ayrshire

Trees down in South Lanarkshire

The latest on tree blockages from South Lanarkshire Council:

  • Chantinghall Road Hamilton (near Nethan Gate) – tree uprooted and blocking the full road.
  • Newhousemill Road, East Kilbride – tree blocking road near the narrow bridge over the Rotten Calder
  • Meadowbank Avenue, Uddingston – tree across footpath leading to Uddingston Grammar

Dryburgh Abbey closed as storm moves in

Flying debris is a risk say Met Office

Severe gales as Storm Ali hits Scotland

The Met Office warned that flying debris was a risk as this video from in Galston, East Ayrshire, shows.

Problems on the rails

ScotRail are also dealing with a fallen tree which caused power damage and blocked the tracks at Dumbarton Central.

A ScotRail statement said trees and other obstructions were blowing onto the railway and "blocking tracks across the Central Belt".

Services have been suspended between Glasgow Central high level and Ayr, Largs, Ardrossan, Gourock, Wemyss Bay, Edinburgh via Shotts, Lanark, Paisley Canal and Barrhead/Kilmarnock.

NetworkRail Scotland said a north-bound train had struck a tree near Blair Atholl. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

At a glance: Wind and flood warnings

  • Wind warnings cover central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, south west, Lothian and Borders and the Strathclyde areas
  • ScotRail services across much of central Scotland suspended
  • Fallen trees close roads in Dumfries and Galloway and North Lanarkshire
  • Flood alerts in place for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran and Dumfries and Galloway
  • P&O and Stena Line's morning sailings out of Cairnryan suspended
  • CalMac cancels several sailings in the Western Isles.

Drivers advised to delay journeys in Dumfries and Galloway

Giancarlo Rinaldi

South Scotland reporter, BBC news website

A major incident has been declared in Dumfries and Galloway because of the winds
DGVost
A major incident has been declared in Dumfries and Galloway because of the winds

The impact of Storm Ali has escalated across south west Scotland since mid morning.

Initially a number of routes were blocked by fallen trees but by lunchtime a major incident was declared due to the scale of the disruption.

Police said numerous roads were blocked, buildings had suffered significant structural damage and power cuts had been reported placing "huge demand" on services.

Drivers have now been advised to delay any journeys if possible.

Disruption on the roads in Skye

Strongest gust in Kircudbright

Severe gales which are set to get up to 80mph are causing road, rail and ferry travel disruption as Storm Ali hits parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings, with an amber "be prepared" alert until 6pm on Wednesday.

The warning covers central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, south west, Lothian and Borders and the Strathclyde areas.

The strongest Storm Ali gust recorded in Scotland so far has been 77mph in Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway.

Objects flying off roofs in Dumfries

Lots of debris on the roads in the Borders

Cameron Buttle

BBC Scotland

Driving conditions in the Borders are becoming very difficult. There is lots of debris on the roads.

Scottish Borders Council report multiple incidents of branches down on roads, mainly B roads.

They also say they are getting reports of power cuts in Jedburgh, Hawick and Peebles.

Met office are telling the council that bad weather will peak down here about 2pm.

Winds starting to intensify

Traffic Scotland's operations manager Stein Connolly told the BBC: "We can see these winds starting to intensify and all our staff who are monitoring the bridges are starting to see those closed to high-sided vehicles.

There is going to be an impact and you need to plan your journey.

Traffic Scotland are going to keep their site up to date fully.

If you are planning a journey home make sure you allow plenty of time and make sure your route is available to you.

Storm Ali hits the Scottish Borders

High winds on M74

High winds on the M74 are making driving conditions very difficult. This van was blown over on the M74 just south of Abington in South Lanarkshire

Van blown over on M74
BBC
Van blown over on M74

East Renfrewshire Council say they are dealing with a number of trees blocking routes

Council update

Major incident

Several routes blocked by trees

  • Reports of huge branches on the M8 between Glasgow and Greenock
  • Lochwinnoch - the A737 Clerksbridge Toll is blocked by a fallen tree and an accident
  • The A70 at Glespin - partially blocked due to a tree
  • Reports that the M74 at Larkhall is at a standstill due to trees on the motorway
  • The A76 Netherthird - New Cumnock road, the A759 through Dundonald, and the A714 Girvan to Pinwherry road are all blocked by fallen trees

