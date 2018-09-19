Storm Ali: Scotland latest

A section of Princes Street in Edinburgh has been closed after parts of a shop roof flew off in strong winds.

Police Scotland was alerted to lead falling from the Topshop building at about 12.30pm.

A cordon has been put in place on the eastern part of the street.

Meanwhile, South Bridge Street has been shut between Chambers Street and the High Street after lead fell from the Tron Kirk at about 12.10pm. There have been no injuries in either incident.