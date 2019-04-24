Live

Scottish Regions news stream

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 'I took me 17 years to speak about my sex attack'

    Video content

    Video caption: Mhairi Morrison: 'I took me 17 years to speak about my sex attack'

    A Scottish woman who claims she was sexually assaulted as a young actress hopes that others will not wait as long as she did to speak out.

  3. Brexit versus Scottish independence

    Video content

    Video caption: 'People are angry' - Brexit V Scottish independence

    Two young Scots come face to face to discuss their political differences on Brexit and independence.

Back to top