Man walks through deserted Edinburgh Waverely

Coronavirus in Scotland - latest updates

  1. Good morning

    We'll have coverage throughout the day on developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland.

    Pubs and restaurants have closed and business owners are digesting the UK government's announcement that it will pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the pandemic.

    Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday that the Scottish people were facing the "biggest challenge of our lifetimes" in the fight against the virus,

