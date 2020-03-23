Coronavirus in Scotland - latest updates

The first minister warned yesterday that stringent new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus should not be considered "optional".

Nicola Sturgeon said guidance about social distancing and self-isolation should be regarded as a "set of rules".

It came as she confirmed the number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland had reached 10, with 416 known cases.

Ms Sturgeon said: "life should not feel normal", and if it did, you should ask "if you are doing the right things".