Coronavirus in Scotland - latest updates

The first minister warned yesterday that stringent new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus should not be considered "optional" . Nicola Sturgeon said guidance about social distancing and self-isolation should be regarded as a "set of rules". It came as she confirmed the number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland had reached 10, with 416 known cases. Ms Sturgeon said: "life should not feel normal", and if it did, you should ask "if you are doing the right things".
First day of school closures
Schools across Scotland are closed this morning - the first day of the nationwide closure to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Local authorities are still providing some provision for a small number of young people and the children of key workers.
Yesterday, the first minister said older pupils who had course work to complete should NOT now go into school to finish it, as had previously been advised
We'll have coverage throughout the day on developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland.