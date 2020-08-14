Coronavirus in Scotland: 65 new cases announced

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The first minister answers a question on the use of technology in fighting covid by saying they have tried to build systems from the ground up.

"If technology can help us, that's a good thing," she says.

"We are exploring a proximity app right now, based on the same software that is used in the Republic of Ireland but our Test and Protect system is very much based on human beings."

Ms Sturgeon says it was "old-fashioned shoe leather follow-up".

"If we can enhance that with technology we will do so but we did not want to make it dependent on untried and untested technology."