Coronavirus in Scotland: 65 new cases announced

Did Scotland push for quick action on international travel?
Rachel Watson from the Daily Mail asks about claims it was the devolved nations who wanted the new quarantine restrictions to be brought in in the early hours of Saturday and not on Sunday.
Nicola Sturgeon takes the opportunity to say she "really advises against" non-essential overseas travel" because of the volatility in the European and global situation.
She says don't go overseas without being fully aware of the risks.
Humza Yousaf, who was on the four nations call with the UK government last night says he won't divulge details but says he often pushes all the other nations to implement changes as quickly as possible for the sake of public health.
Are there concerns over temporary pub structures?
A question from the P&J asks if there concerns about structures to try to accommodate people going to bars and restaurants outdoors.
"We want businesses to be able to trade and make money," Ms Sturgeon says.
"But we have to balance that with the imperative of keeping the virus under control."
Ms Sturgeon says the type of structure is less important than people following the rules.
She repeats that people should not be in a group whose size breaches the guidance and there should be physical distancing, no standing and good hygiene.
Prof Leitch says outdoor options are safer than indoor options but the rules apply in all settings.
Why is there a short warning on quarantine changes?
The BBC's Aileen Clarke asks why can't there be more of a lead-in time when countries are added to the destinations which require people returning to quarantine for 14 days.
Ms Sturgeon says the data can often change rapidly.
She says: "If you take the situation in France, the data from France deteriorated pretty quickly."
"We can't then hang around before wee impose quarantine, otherwise we will potentially end up with people coming into Scotland from these countries with no obligation to quarantine and potentially transmitting the virus.
"There is a real imperative to act as quickly as possible."
Ms Sturgeon says there is no easy answer to the problem of people trying to get back quickly but people have to be aware that the rules might change while they are away.
"My advice is to think very carefully before making non-essential overseas trips," she says.
Quarantine decisions 'not taken lightly'
Mr Yousaf repeats the new countries added to the list of those from where returning travellers will have to quarantine.
From 04:00 on Saturday people coming from France the Netherlands, Monaco, Turks and Caicos and Aruba must self-isolate for 14 days.
He says these decisions are not taken lightly.
He adds that in France, in the space of seven days, the case rate per 100,000 went up from 13.5 to 20.5. The figure in Scotland is 5.1.
'Stick to the rules to reduce the risk'
Ms Sturgeon ends her opening remarks by saying that if we all stick to the rules we can massively reduce the risks of it spreading.
"Aberdeen tells us we can go backwards perhaps as easily as we go forward," she says.
'Innovative and groundbreaking' cinema plan for trials
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf talks about an "innovative and groundbreaking" plan to use cinemas to get jury trials up and running again.
Funding of £5.5m will help create two jury centres with up to 16 jury rooms to allow High Court trials to resume and clear a backlog of cases.
He says: "It is a significant step but we must be clear about the challenge that still exists with a backlog to work through.
"This is good progress and will be welcomed by victims, by witnesses and by the accused who are all awaiting their day in court."
'Cut down on pub crawls'
The first minister says she is also asking customers to minimise the number of premises they visit in one day.
"The more setting you go to the more likely you might be to get covid and the more likely you might be to spread it," she says.
"Visiting lots of pubs in a single day massively increases the workload of test and protect," she says.
No large gatherings in pubs
Ms Sturgeon says large groups should not be meeting in homes or bars.
No more than three households, with a maximum of eight people, should be meeting together indoors, whether that is a house or a pub or a restaurant, she says.
Outdoors the maximum is 15 people from no more than five households.
Within any group, people from different households should physically distance, she says.
New rules and guidance for hospitality
The first minister reiterates that there is new guidance and rules for hospitality premises coming into force today.
She says pubs and restaurants are higher risk locations for transmission of covid.
Ms Sturgeon says there has been a particular concern over crowding in some premises.
It is now mandatory for hospitality premises to collect customer and visitor contact details.
If customers refuse to provide these details they should not be served.
There is also new statutory guidance on queueing, physical distancing, seating and background music.
Ms Sturgeon said large gatherings should be challenged by staff.
Friday briefing: Key Points
Here are today's main development's from the first minister's briefing:
'If technology can help that's good'
The first minister answers a question on the use of technology in fighting covid by saying they have tried to build systems from the ground up.
"If technology can help us, that's a good thing," she says.
"We are exploring a proximity app right now, based on the same software that is used in the Republic of Ireland but our Test and Protect system is very much based on human beings."
Ms Sturgeon says it was "old-fashioned shoe leather follow-up".
"If we can enhance that with technology we will do so but we did not want to make it dependent on untried and untested technology."
Sturgeon 'still concerned' about Aberdeen cluster
Susan Ripoll from STV asks about the Grampian cluster which now has 198 cases associated with Aberdeen pubs.
After 28 new cases in Grampian overnight, she asks if the first minister would have expected the number to have reduced by now.
Ms Sturgeon answers that it is new territory and did not know what to expect. She says it involved a large number of pubs from where cases were still rising.
She adds that she thinks the rate of increase has slowed down but that they have to allow Test and Protect teams to do their work.
It is now about "chasing down" individual links of transmission.
When will full Test and Protect data be published?
The BBC's Aileen Clarke also asks if she agrees with public health expert Prof Linda Bauld that details on the number of people contacted by NHS Test and Protect should be released.
Prof Bauld believes the "missing" data is essential for researchers to check the system is working.
Ms sturgeon says she does agree with Linda Bauld.
"We are in the process of developing the data we will publish around test and protect," she says.
The first minister says some of the data is being gathered for the first time and they have to make sure it is robust and in a fit state to publish.
"It sometimes takes a bit of time to get the data into the form we want," she says.
Ms Sturgeon says her information is "we are reaching a very high proportion of contacts".
Leitch hospitality reminder: Stay in your household groups
National Clinical Director Jason Leitch says people are confused about the exemption to the 2m rule in hospitality.
He says: "You must stay in your household group when you are out and you must keep at least one metre away from anyone, even people you have gone with, within your maximum three household group
"If three of you go out for dinner you have to stay 1m apart if you do not live in the same household."
