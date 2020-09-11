Coronavirus in Scotland: 175 new Covid cases & BBC row

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Referring to an issue raised by Edward Mountain at FMQs regarding delays in care home testing in Grantown, Moray, Mark McLaughlin from the Times says this was due to UK government tests being sent to a lab in Inverness which could not analyse them. He asks if this is an issue across Scotland.

The first minster says “it is not her understanding” that there is a general problem with NHS hospital labs testing UK government tests.

She says the health secretary will look into the issue and Ms Sturgeon will check if there is an update after the briefing.

Dr Steedman says a “variety of tests are available” and different labs use different tests.