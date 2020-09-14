Coronavirus in Scotland: 'The rule of six'

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's live page coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday 14 September 2020.

This is the day the new so-called 'rule of six' comes into force in Scotland and indeed the rest of the UK in some guise.

The changed rules apply both indoors and outdoors - including in homes, gardens, pubs and restaurants.

Children aged under 12 will not count towards the total in the "rule of six" in Scotland.