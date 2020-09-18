Sturgeon warns of 'hard decisions' to slow virus

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Ross Govans from STV asks, if the testing regime and processing is not adequate, are we just hitting pause and not tackling it?

Nicola Sturgeon says she continues to be concerned at delays and bottlenecks in the system and is engaging closely with the UK government on this.

She says there has been an improvement in the last few days and the backlog earlier in the week has been reduced, but she now wants to ensure turnaround times do not slip again.

She says people should not hesitate to book tests immediately they have symptoms and Scotland has not had problems seen elsewhere in the UK.