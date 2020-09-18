Sturgeon warns of 'hard decisions' to slow virus

Ross Govans from STV asks, if the testing regime and processing is not adequate, are we just hitting pause and not tackling it?
Nicola Sturgeon says she continues to be concerned at delays and bottlenecks in the system and is engaging closely with the UK government on this.
She says there has been an improvement in the last few days and the backlog earlier in the week has been reduced, but she now wants to ensure turnaround times do not slip again.
She says people should not hesitate to book tests immediately they have symptoms and Scotland has not had problems seen elsewhere in the UK.
Scottish Tories back tougher restrictions to beat virus
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said he would support the introduction of any measures that are needed to help defeat the virus.
Douglas Ross told BBC Scotland that every available option should be on the table.
Mr Ross said: "We have seen the issues that we have if we don’t get on top
of it, and if we don’t make the difficult decisions to reimpose some
restrictions
"So everything that has to be done must be done to ensure we don’t
get a second wave of this pandemic that puts pressure on our hospitals and our
NHS again.
"I support everything that can be done to support beating
this terrible pandemic".
Prof Leitch: 'The WHO does not mention your country lightly'
The BBC’s Aileen Clarke asks if the public should be
prepared for more stringent lockdown measures across Scotland and if the
Scottish government has learned lessons from issues in the UK government’s test
and protect system.
The first minster reiterates her opening remarks that people in Scotland are
being given “advanced notice” of difficult decisions ahead, but says this
is about “trying to avoid a full lockdown".
Prof Leitch says “the WHO does not mention your country
lightly” saying European countries, including the UK, have been singled out by the organisation, and points to evidence of a second wave around the world.
“The principle risk is household mixing,” he says.
'Clearly unacceptable' as rugby player tests positive
National Clinical Director Jason Leitch confirms an Edinburgh Rugby academy player has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a house party last week with several other team-mates.
He says this breached both general restrictions on social gatherings and specific protocols agreed between Scottish Rugby and the government to allow professional sport to resume.
“This is clearly
unacceptable and I am personally disappointed," he says.
The Edinburgh Rugby first team is due to play in France this weekend and Prof Leitch says this trip has been assessed by health teams and will go ahead.
'We have time to prevent the virus getting out of control'
The first minister leader ends with what she describes as a wake-up call.
She points out the WHO warned yesterday that weekly Europe-wide cases are higher than in March.
She says: "The virus could get out of our grip again but it hasn't happened yet and we have time to prevent it from happening. That is down to the government and all of us."
She reiterates the rules for restricted areas and asks people to download the Protect Scotland app.
Up to 15,000 Scots to be tested in national study
Ms Sturgeon moves to the UK-wide Covid infection survey.
She says up to 15,000 people in Scotland will be tested every fortnight and that households will be randomly selected for the survey and invited to participate.
Letters will arrive from today.
Those taking part will do their own tests and some will be asked to provide blood samples.
The tests will continue for up to a year and will help scientists see how many people are infected with the virus over time and how many people will ultimately have the infection.
She urges Scots invited to take part to do so.
'This weekend is critical'
Nicola Sturgeon says we may have to do more over the next few weeks to interrupt the spread of the virus and that this weekend will be critical in influencing the decisions to be made.
She says she chaired a group of senior Scottish government officials today to assess the current situation and discussions will take place with the four nations of the UK in the coming days.
She says she has asked the prime minister to stage a Cobra meeting this weekend.
She gives the nation "advance notice" of possible lockdown changes.
Quote Message: The coming days are likely to see some hard but necessary decisions. If we want to avoid another full-scale lockdown, doing nothing is almost certainly not an option. from Nicola Sturgeon First minister
The coming days are likely to see some hard but necessary decisions. If we want to avoid another full-scale lockdown, doing nothing is almost certainly not an option.
'The bottom line is, this virus is on the rise'
The first minister assesses the current situation in Scotland and likens it that in France several weeks ago.
She says we must interrupt this growth in cases and change the course of the virus.
She says she wants to keep schools and childcare open.
Right now, this means following all the advice and rules:
Work from home
Avoid non essential travel
Stick to the six people/two household rule
Abide by local restrictions.
Quote Message: The bottom line here is this virus is on the rise again. Cases are rising quite rapidly. The percentage of tests is not as high as March but is rising. And the R number is now above 1. from Nicola Sturgeon First minister
The bottom line here is this virus is on the rise again. Cases are rising quite rapidly. The percentage of tests is not as high as March but is rising. And the R number is now above 1.
Slovenia and Guadeloupe added to quarantine list
Ms Sturgeon says she has added two more places to the list of countries from where people should quarantine on their return.
People returning from Slovenia and Guadeloupe must self-isolate for 14 days when they come back to Scotland.
Singapore and Thailand have been removed from the quarantine list.
The first minister says people should think carefully about non-essential travel and does not recommend travel abroad at this point in time.
One person has died in past 24 hours in Scotland
The first minister says 61 patients are in
hospital with confirmed cases (up nine), based on the new measurement, with five being treated in intensive care - the same as yesterday.
A further one person who
tested positive has died in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,502 deaths in Scotland by that measure.
Glasgow area registers further 69 new cases
69 of the new cases were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde
30 were in Lothian
29 were in Lanarkshire
The remaining 75 were spread among the other eight health board areas.
Breaking203 new coronavirus cases in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon confirms the total of number of people who
tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours is 203.
This represents 4.4%
of people newly tested and this takes the total number of positive cases in
Scotland to 23,776.
Coming up
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is about to start her daily
coronavirus briefing.
She will be joined by National Clinical Director, Professor
Jason Leitch.
You can follow it with us online, or on the BBC Scotland channel.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of how the coronavirus is
affecting Scotland on Friday 18 September.
We'll bring you extensive coverage of the Scottish
government’s daily briefing from 12.15pm today.
