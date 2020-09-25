Covid in Scotland: 558 new virus cases confirmed

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon urges students to play their part in tackling Covid and highlights others affected, such as those with relatives in care homes.

The first minister says those who live in shared accommodation should not have parties or socialise with people in their accommodation who are not in the same household group.

She says "just for this weekend" students should stay out of pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Ms Sturgeon says: "After this weekend we will ask students to follow the same rules as everyone else."