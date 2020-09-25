Covid in Scotland: 558 new virus cases confirmed

FM tells students: 'You don't deserve to be facing this'
Quote Message: I know some of you feel as if you are being blamed for the spread of Covid right now but that's not the case. You don't deserve to be facing this. Nobody deserves to be facing this right now and it's not your fault. But, and this is just as important, this won't last forever and the quicker we get Covid under control the sooner you will get to enjoy a more normal student life. from Nicola Sturgeon First Minister
I know some of you feel as if you are being blamed for the spread of Covid right now but that's not the case. You don't deserve to be facing this. Nobody deserves to be facing this right now and it's not your fault. But, and this is just as important, this won't last forever and the quicker we get Covid under control the sooner you will get to enjoy a more normal student life.
FM says she is 'heart sorry' in direct message to students
The first minister says she wants to send a message to university students and their parents.
Although she is not a parent herself, she says her nephew has just started university and is living away from home for the first time.
Quote Message: I am so sorry, so heart sorry, that this time of your lives is being made as tough as it is right now. I really feel for you but I feel especially for those of you who are starting university for the first time and, of course, living away from home for the first time. from Nicola Sturgeon FM
I am so sorry, so heart sorry, that this time of your lives is being made as tough as it is right now. I really feel for you but I feel especially for those of you who are starting university for the first time and, of course, living away from home for the first time.
Four more countries added to travel quarantine list
The first minister confirms four countries have been added to the list of those subject to quarantine restrictions: Denmark, Iceland, Slovakia and Curacao.
From Saturday people travelling to Scotland from these countries must self isolate for 14 days on arrival.
No new Covid-related deaths reported since Thursday
The first minister says that in the past 24 hours no deaths have been registered of patients who tested positive for coronavirus.
That means the total remains 2,510.
But she adds National Records of Scotland suffered a "power outage" this morning so this figure may have to be modified later.
89 people are in hospital with
Covid-19, an increase of four from yesterday, with 11 people in intensive care.
She adds the increase in cases started before universities returned.
FM: Covid threat 'not just a university problem'
Quote Message: No one should think or be under the impression that the Covid threat right now is just a university problem and that there is no need for the rest of us to be taking this seriously. from Nicola Sturgeon First Minister
No one should think or be under the impression that the Covid threat right now is just a university problem and that there is no need for the rest of us to be taking this seriously.
BreakingFM confirms further 558 Covid cases in past 24 hours
First Minister
Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 558 people have tested positive for
Covid-19, 9.5% of those tested in the past 24 hours.
This takes the
total number of positive cases in Scotland to 26,518.
Ms Sturgeon says the
provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:
NHS Greater Glasgow &
Clyde: 255
NHS Lothian: 119
NHS Lanarkshire: 61
Scottish Conservatives accuse government of mixed messaging
More than 800 told to self isolate through Protect Scotland app
The first minister calls on students to download the Protect Scotland app.
She adds that since its launch earlier this month, more than 800 people have been notified through it and asked to self isolate.
Ms Sturgeon says: "It really does help us try to break the chains of transmission."
FM urges students to stay away from pubs, restaurants and cafes
Nicola Sturgeon urges students to play their part in tackling Covid and highlights others affected, such as those with relatives in care homes.
The first minister says those who live in shared accommodation should not have parties or socialise with people in their accommodation who are not in the same household group.
She says "just for this weekend" students should stay out of pubs, restaurants and cafes.
Ms Sturgeon says: "After this weekend we will ask students to follow the same rules as everyone else."
WATCH: FM says she is 'heart sorry' for students amid Covid outbreaks
FM: 'I know how difficult things are for students'
Covid-hit university students: 'Why have they sent us here?'
Students caught up in a spate of Covid outbreaks have questioned why university halls were allowed to open.
They have been told not tovisit pubs or restaurants this weekend or go home after hundreds of students across Scotland tested positive for the virus.
However, many have called the outbreaks inevitable given students were encouraged back to campus.
The Scottish government said all efforts were focused on stopping further transmission of the virus.
Read more here.
