Covid-19 in Scotland: New student guidance

BBC Copyright: BBC Nicola Sturgeon will lead the daily briefing from 12:15pm Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon will lead the daily briefing from 12:15pm

Thank you for joining our rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic In Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon will lead the Scottish government's daily coronavirus briefing from 12.15pm.

How to watch and listen

On BBC One Scotland , we have a new programme which will have the main part of the daily briefing, but also the voices of health experts and politicians from other parties

, we have a new programme which will have the main part of the daily briefing, but also the voices of health experts and politicians from other parties Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch the whole of the briefing with all the questions from journalists on the BBC Scotland Channel

Or you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland.

All three are available here on this live page.