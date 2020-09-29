Covid-19 in Scotland: Updates

Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday 29 September 2020. Nicola Sturgeon will lead the Scottish government's daily coronavirus briefing from 12.15pm, today joined by National\nClinical Director Jason Leitch. How to watch and listen: All three are available here on this live page.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday 29 September 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will lead the Scottish government's daily coronavirus briefing from 12.15pm, today joined by National Clinical Director Jason Leitch.
How to watch and listen:
All three are available here on this live page.