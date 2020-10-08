FMQs
Live

Covid in Scotland: First Minister's Questions

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Good afternoon

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's live page coverage of first minister's questions.

    Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic when she gets to her feet at Holyrood from 12.20pm.

    Opposition party leaders will then get the chance to quiz the first minster, with the impact of the new Covid-19 restrictions likely to feature prominently today.

    Later at Holyrood MSPs will debate the restrictions after a ministerial statement on mental health. You can watch both with us here on the live page.

Back to top