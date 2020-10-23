Covid in Scotland: Sturgeon to set out tier system

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

About one person in 180 in Scotland had coronavirus between 3 to 16 October – about 0.57% of the population, according to the Office for NationalStatistics' Infection Survey .

For the first time, the ONS has released its estimates for Scotland on the true spread of the virus.

The survey has been carried out across a growing number of households in the UK since May.

The ONS selects a representative sample of the general population to be tested.

By testing thousands of people in households representative of the population, regardless of symptoms, it is the most accurate indicator of infection levels in the community.

The diagnostic testing programme, which provides daily totals, largely relies on people with symptoms coming forward.

Some people do not display symptoms when they are infected so the daily totals are an underestimate of the amount of infection that is around.