Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Nicola Sturgeon is likely to be asked more about students in Scotland being allowed to return home for the Christmas holidays.

At the weekend, education secretary John Swinney said a "staggered return" after the holidays was being considered, but that the Scottish government was working hard with the other UK nations to try to make going home possible.

However, on Monday he said students may not be able to return home if the spread of coronavirus was not under control.

