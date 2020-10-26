Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Nicola Sturgeon is likely to be asked more about students in Scotland being allowed to return home for the Christmas holidays.
At the weekend, education secretary John Swinney said a "staggered return" after the holidays was being considered, but that the Scottish government was working hard with the other UK nations to try to make going home possible.
However, on Monday he said students may not be able to return home if the spread of coronavirus was not under control.
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly, with the health secretary Jeane Freeman and national clinical director Jason Leitch alongside her.
How
to watch and listen:
On BBC
One Scotland the programme will have the main part of the
daily briefing. It will have an interview with Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist and data scientist at the University of Edinburgh. Scottish
Conservative leader Douglas Ross will also be on the programme.
Meanwhile,
if you prefer, you can watch the whole of the briefing with all the questions
from journalists on the BBC Scotland Channel
Or
you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC
Radio Scotland
More questions about students?
COMING UP: First minister’s daily briefing…
All three are available here on this live page.
Covid in Scotland: The headlines
Here are the headlines so far today.
Students may not be allowed home for Christmas
Local lockdowns ‘stifling jobs recovery’
New Covid infections in Scotland increase by 1,303
Bishop calls for Christmas Day ‘truce’
Welcome
Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 26 October 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.
The first minister will be joined by the health secretary Jeane Freeman and Scotland’s national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.