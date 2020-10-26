Woman in mask
Live

Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. More questions about students?

    Student heading home from halls of residence
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Nicola Sturgeon is likely to be asked more about students in Scotland being allowed to return home for the Christmas holidays.

    At the weekend, education secretary John Swinney said a "staggered return" after the holidays was being considered, but that the Scottish government was working hard with the other UK nations to try to make going home possible.

    However, on Monday he said students may not be able to return home if the spread of coronavirus was not under control.

    Read more here.

  2. COMING UP: First minister’s daily briefing…

    nicola sturgeon
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly, with the health secretary Jeane Freeman and national clinical director Jason Leitch alongside her.

    How to watch and listen:

    On BBC One Scotland the programme will have the main part of the daily briefing. It will have an interview with Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist and data scientist at the University of Edinburgh. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will also be on the programme.

    Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch the whole of the briefing with all the questions from journalists on the BBC Scotland Channel

    Or you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland

    All three are available here on this live page.

  4. Welcome

    Glasgow street
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 26 October 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.

    The first minister will be joined by the health secretary Jeane Freeman and Scotland’s national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

Back to top