Walk in testing
Live

Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: Scottish Parliament/PA

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Wednesday 28 October 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will lead the daily coronavirus briefing from 12.15pm, joined today by the interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

Back to top