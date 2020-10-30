Covid in Scotland: Briefing and school face coverings

Concerns have been raised about the "damaging impact" of the latest Covid rules on jobs and businesses. It comes after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a new five-level system of restrictions for Scotland's 32 local authorities. City representatives are worried that advice to avoid travelling between local authority areas could kill off trade. It was claimed travel limits in Glasgow - a level three zone - could hit Christmas shopping. In Aberdeen, the council leaders are among those urging ministers to place the city in level one, rather than two. Read more .
A new five-level system of coronavirus restrictions is set to come into effect in Scotland on Monday 2 November.
It will replace the measures which have been in place since 9 October, under which people living in the central belt have been experiencing tighter restrictions than the rest of the country.
No part of Scotland will be in the highest level, but that central belt area - along with Dundee - will be in level 3 of the new system.
Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Argyll & Bute, Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Fife and Perth & Kinross will be in level 2.
Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will be in level 1.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said if people did not abide by advice, the new model would become "unsustainable".
She said she could not rule out a move back to nationwide measures, and that this could involve level 4 restrictions - which are close to a full lockdown.
- City leaders in Glasgow and Aberdeen have voiced concern about the impact of new restrictions on businesses and jobs.
- The number of cases in a Covid-19 outbreak in a Borders town has increased to 21. NHS Borders said the Jedburgh cluster was associated with family groups and home care services provided by SB Cares.
Fears for city centres under five-level system
Concerns have been raised about the "damaging impact" of the latest Covid rules on jobs and businesses.
It comes after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a new five-level system of restrictions for Scotland's 32 local authorities.
City representatives are worried that advice to avoid travelling between local authority areas could kill off trade.
It was claimed travel limits in Glasgow - a level three zone - could hit Christmas shopping.
In Aberdeen, the council leaders are among those urging ministers to place the city in level one, rather than two.
Read more.
BreakingSenior pupils and teachers advised to wear face coverings in classrooms in level 3 and 4 areas
New, updated guidance has just been released by the Scottish government on school safety to take account of the new level system which aims to suppress coronavirus.
Children who are shielding are also being advised not to go to school if their area's in level 4 - although no local authority has been placed under that measure yet.
Covid in Scotland: The headlines
Welcome back
Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 30 October 2020.
Today's briefing will be led by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who will be joined by Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch.
Today's numbers will be watched closely. There have already been warnings that stricter measures, including a national lockdown, may be required if the number of cases rises further.