Covid in Scotland: Briefing and school face coverings

Concerns have been raised about the "damaging impact" of the latest Covid rules on jobs and businesses.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a new five-level system of restrictions for Scotland's 32 local authorities.

City representatives are worried that advice to avoid travelling between local authority areas could kill off trade.

It was claimed travel limits in Glasgow - a level three zone - could hit Christmas shopping.

In Aberdeen, the council leaders are among those urging ministers to place the city in level one, rather than two.

