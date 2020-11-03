testing document
Covid in Scotland: Latest news

  1. Covid in Scotland: Latest headlines

    • The Scottish government has said it still does not know whether the furlough scheme will be available to Scotland once full lockdown ends in England at the start of next month.
    • Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday the furlough scheme would "continue to be available wherever it is needed"
    • But UK government housing minister Robert Jenrick said this morning the decision would be a matter for Chancellor Rishi Sunak at the time
    • Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish government needs clarity on the issue "urgently" as it weighs up any move to a national lockdown
    • Finance Secretary Kate Forbes says the UK government's stance has been "a theatrical shambles from the beginning"
    • Scotland is in its second day of a new five-level system, with each local authority currently placed between level one and three

  3. UK government furlough stance 'a theatrical shambles' - minister

    Scotland’s Finance Secretary has called for more details on the UK government’s decision to extend the furlough scheme.

    Kate Forbes said the availability of funds will affect any decisions on possible future lockdowns.

    Yesterday, Boris Johnson told MPs the furlough scheme would continue to be available wherever it is needed, but UK government housing minister Robert Jenrick suggested this morning it would be a matter for the Chancellor.

    “This has been a theatrical shambles from the beginning,” Ms Forbes told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland. "They couldn’t give us an answer on Saturday night, when Scottish businesses were worried about what it would mean for them.

    “They have dragged it out for three days with so many twists and turns, appeared to give answers and then walked back on them. This is not a game – jobs depend on this."

    Quote Message: We need a simple reassurance that Scottish businesses will be treated with the same degree of respect and valued by the Chancellor if and when we are faced with a similar national lockdown.” from Kate Forbes Finance Secretary
  4. Welcome

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Tuesday, 3 November 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.

    The first minister will be joined by Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

