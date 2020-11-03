Covid in Scotland: Latest news

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has called for more details on the UK government’s decision to extend the furlough scheme.

Kate Forbes said the availability of funds will affect any decisions on possible future lockdowns.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson told MPs the furlough scheme would continue to be available wherever it is needed, but UK government housing minister Robert Jenrick suggested this morning it would be a matter for the Chancellor.

“This has been a theatrical shambles from the beginning,” Ms Forbes told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland. "They couldn’t give us an answer on Saturday night, when Scottish businesses were worried about what it would mean for them.

“They have dragged it out for three days with so many twists and turns, appeared to give answers and then walked back on them. This is not a game – jobs depend on this."