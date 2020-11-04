Covid in Scotland: MSPs question first minister

BBC Copyright: BBC Nicola Sturgeon will face questions from MSPs from 9.30am this morning Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon will face questions from MSPs from 9.30am this morning

Nicola Sturgeon is about give evidence to the Covid-19 Committee at Holyrood.

The first minister, alongside interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith, will be questioned about the regulations governing the new five tier coronavirus protection system.

MSPs may also want to hear if there's been more details on about the UK government's furlough wage support scheme, and know what - if anything - the first minister has heard from the Treasury.

Papers for the meeting are available at this webpage .

Scottish Parliament TV will also be streaming the evidence session.