Covid in Scotland: First minister's questions

Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Thursday 5 November 2020. Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs on the pandemic ahead of first minister's questions. How to watch and listen: All three are available here by clicking on the play icons above.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- BBC One Scotland will have the main part of first minister's questions
-
Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch the whole of FMQs on the BBC Scotland Channel
-
Or you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Thursday 5 November 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs on the pandemic ahead of first minister's questions.
How to watch and listen:
All three are available here by clicking on the play icons above.