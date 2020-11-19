Vaccin
Covid in Scotland: First minister's questions

BBC Scotland News

  1. Good afternoon

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Thursday 19 November 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update on the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of FMQs.

    The health secretary will later detail plans to distribute Covid vaccines in Scotland, beginning around 2.25pm this afternoon.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

