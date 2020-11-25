Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Wednesday 25 November 2020. Nicola Sturgeon will shortly lead the Scottish government briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA mediaCopyright: PA media
Welcome...
Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Wednesday 25 November 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will shortly lead the Scottish government briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.