Christmas statue being put up outside restaurant
Live

Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome...

    Nicola on TV
    Copyright: PA media

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will shortly lead the Scottish government briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Back to top