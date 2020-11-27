Covid in Scotland: 37 more deaths recorded

Estonia and Latvia have been added to the quarantine list, Ms Freeman said.
The travel ban on visitors from Denmark will be lifted on Saturday. The ban was introduced because of fears of outbreaks among mink in the country. Travellers from Denmark will still have to quarantine when they arrive in Scotland.
BreakingMost new cases in Greater Glasgow area
Ms Freeman also confirms that 315 of the new cases were in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, with 201 in the Lanarkshire health board area and 121 within NHS Lothian.
The remainder were spread across nine other health boards.
BreakingA further 37 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours
Jeane Freeman confirms a further 37 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19. That is 4% of total number of tests carried out.
1,099 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case (down 26), with 80 being treated in intensive care (down 10).
A further 37 people who tested positive have died.
Extended holidays for Scottish pupils?
Discussions have been taking place about whether the Christmas school holidays could be extended in Scotland.
It has been suggested that all schools could close on 18 December and reopen on 11 January.
Holiday dates vary between different council areas, with most schools due to return between the 5 and 7 January.
The issue was discussed at the Scottish government's education recovery group, but no decisions have yet been made.
View more on twitter
The relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at Christmas should be used only to relieve social isolation and not to have a big party, Scotland's national clinical director has said.
-
Professor Jason Leitch said the public health advice is to remain cautious, as he reminded Scots "the virus will not take Christmas off".
-
Restrictions will be eased between December 23 and December 27 to allow three households to form a "bubble", permitting them to meet indoors, outdoors or in a place of worship.
Warning over shielding texts scam
The health secretary warns of incidents with the text message service for people in the shielding category.
Ms Freeman says she is aware of two incidents where a message was sent from people pretending to be from the texting service asking for people's personal information.
It is being investigated as a matter urgency, she said.
The health secretary said the Scottish government would never ask for financial information or passwords.
Watch: New guidance on quarantine countries
Extended holidays for Scottish pupils?
Discussions have been taking place about whether the Christmas school holidays could be extended in Scotland.
It has been suggested that all schools could close on 18 December and reopen on 11 January.
Holiday dates vary between different council areas, with most schools due to return between the 5 and 7 January.
The issue was discussed at the Scottish government's education recovery group, but no decisions have yet been made.
Covid in Scotland: The latest
Thirteen residents die in Bishopbriggs care home
Thirteen residents at an East Dunbartonshire care home have died in a Covid-19 outbreak.
The owners of Mavisbank care home in Bishopbriggs confirmed the death toll and said that a further seven residents had also tested positive for the virus.
Another 11 staff members were self-isolating following positive tests.
The Care Inspectorate rated the home in Lennox Crescent as "weak" in its Covid-19 response in an inspection last month.
Jeane Freeman to give media briefing
Nicola Sturgeon is taking a rare day off from hosting the daily media briefing.
Instead, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen will give the latest briefing on Covid-19 and take questions from journalists at 12.15pm.
You can follow coverage on this page or on BBC One Scotland or the BBC Scotland channel.