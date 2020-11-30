Covid in Scotland: Latest news

PA Media Copyright: PA Media The mass Covid testing of students at Scotland's universities is underway Image caption: The mass Covid testing of students at Scotland's universities is underway

Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 30 November 2020.

Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 1215pm.

Today the first minister is joined by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch.