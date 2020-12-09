Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

A total of 5,868 Scots\ndeaths have been linked to Covid-19, official figures show. The National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures\nindicate 232 people died in the week ending 6 December, a decrease of 20 from\nthe previous week. The figures are higher than the daily figure\nannounced by Nicola Sturgeon because they include all cases where Covid-19 is\nmentioned on a death certificate, even if the patient had not been tested. Almost three-quarters of the people who died in the last week were aged 75 and over, and 9% were aged under 65.
