Nurse administering vaccinations
Live

Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Breaking232 deaths linked to Covid in last week

    View more on twitter

    A total of 5,868 Scots deaths have been linked to Covid-19, official figures show.

    The National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures indicate 232 people died in the week ending 6 December, a decrease of 20 from the previous week.

    The figures are higher than the daily figure announced by Nicola Sturgeon because they include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate, even if the patient had not been tested.

    Almost three-quarters of the people who died in the last week were aged 75 and over, and 9% were aged under 65.

  3. Covid-19 in Scotland: Rules, guidance and advice

    1. Scottish government: Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you can and cannot do

    2. Postcode checker for COVID restrictions by protection level in areas of Scotland

    3. NHS Inform- The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice

    4. Test and Protect

    If you have Covid-19 symptoms go immediately to NHS Inform online or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test

    The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice.

    5. The ready.scot website

    It has been updated with the latest help and advice and how you can help others. The helpline number remains: 0800 111 4000

    6. The Clear Your Head website

    It's ok to not feel yourself right now, here are some tips to help get you through the pandemic.

  4. Welcome!

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA media

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Nicola Sturgeon will lead the daily Covid-19 briefing from 12.15pm and before that we'll bring you the latest weekly statistics from the NRS.

Back to top