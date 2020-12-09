Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

A total of 5,868 Scots deaths have been linked to Covid-19, official figures show.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures indicate 232 people died in the week ending 6 December, a decrease of 20 from the previous week.

The figures are higher than the daily figure announced by Nicola Sturgeon because they include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate, even if the patient had not been tested.

Almost three-quarters of the people who died in the last week were aged 75 and over, and 9% were aged under 65.