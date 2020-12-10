Nicola Sturgeon
Live

Covid in Scotland: First Minister's Questions

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome!

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon will update Holyrood from 12.20pm.

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and FMQs on Thursday 10 December 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will provide a Covid-19 update ahead of facing questions from opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs.

Back to top