Covid in Scotland: Restriction levels review

Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday 15 December 2020. The first minister is preparing to announce the level of restrictions each council area will face over the coming weeks.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday 15 December 2020.
The first minister is preparing to announce the level of restrictions each council area will face over the coming weeks.