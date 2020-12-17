Covid in Scotland: Latest updates & FMQs

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard quotes a leading drugs safety campaigner, saying that since the latest drug death figures were published two days ago, another six people will have died in Scotland.

"Three will die today," he says, "but there will be no daily briefing for those three people".

"What are you going to do to stop Scotland's other pandemic taking more lives," Mr Leonard asks the first minister.

Ms Sturgeon says lives of people who are dying through drugs "matter every bit as much as those we are trying to save for other reasons".

Scotland's drugs task force has started looking at early intervention and how risk is reduced, overdoes are reduced and we stop people dying, she adds. The first minster says efforts are being "redoubled" to take on the challenge.