Covid in Scotland: Latest updates & FMQs

Ms Sturgeon says lives of people who are dying through drugs "matter every bit as much as those we are trying to save for other reasons".
Scotland's drugs task force has started looking at early intervention and how risk is reduced, overdoes are reduced and we stop people dying, she adds. The first minster says efforts are being "redoubled" to take on the challenge.
I don't think that work should be ignored. But we do have a serious question to ask about whether that work is enough and whether it is going quickly enough. This is not comfortable and it shouldn't be comfortable. I am not going to defend the indefensible - these lives matter too much. from Nicola Sturgeon First minister
"I don't think that work should be ignored. But we do have a serious question to ask about whether that work is enough and whether it is going quickly enough. This is not comfortable and it shouldn't be comfortable. I am not going to defend the indefensible - these lives matter too much.
Sturgeon: Drug rehab 'not a panacea'
Ms Davidson points out that Scotland's
private rehabilitation facilities are full of patients from around Europe with
people from "Possil and Dundee" are dying.
The first minister says she agrees that
there is a question about why more beds are not funded. But she points out that
drug rehabilitation is not a panacea and other measures are required to cut
drug deaths in Scotland.
Davidson criticises Sturgeon over Scottish government drug deaths strategy
Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish
Conservative group at Holyrood, begins her questioning of the first minister with the drug death rate - at 1,264 last year.
Ms Davidson says the figure is three and a half times higher
than other parts of the UK and the highest recorded.
She asks the first minister how many
rehabilitation places in Scotland's "world class" facilities are funded by the
Scottish government, later pointing out that it is only five beds out of 250 at
Castle Craig private hospital.
Nicola Sturgeon admits the figures for drug deaths are “unacceptable”.
"I'm sorry to every family that has
suffered grief," she says.
The first minister said she would attend the
government taskforce on drug deaths in January and make a statement in the
chamber by the end of that month.
It's OK to not feel
yourself right now, here are some tips to help get you through the pandemic.
'Keep each other safe' while waiting for vaccine
The first minister says there is a "pragmatic recognition" that some people will not be willing to leave loved ones alone.
"Therefore, this is an attempt to put some risk-reducing boundaries around that."
We now have a real prospect of vaccination for many, and within months for most. All of us therefore should do all we can to keep each other safe until then. from Nicola Sturgeon First minister
We now have a real prospect of vaccination for many, and within months for most. All of us therefore should do all we can to keep each other safe until then.
'Do not travel to and from Scotland over the festive period'
"Families come in all shapes and sizes", says the first minister, but the smaller the gathering the better.
Ms Sturgeon recommends against travel from high-prevalence to low-prevalence parts of the UK.
"That includes advising against travel to and from Scotland and tier three areas of England."
The safest way to spend Christmas this year is to stay within your own household and in your own home
Any interaction with another household should, if possible, be outdoors
if it is essential to meet someone indoors, limit the duration and number of people as far as possible
The R number expected to have gone up - FM
Nicola Sturgeon says the latest estimate of the R number will be published shortly - and it is expected to be around one, rather than slightly below..
The first minister says this underlines the importance of the government taking a cautious approach to this week's levels review "and also why we have reinforced our guidance to people ahead of the Christmas period".
Breaking30 further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Scotland
A further 30 people have died after contracting coronavirus.
Nicola Sturgeon gave the figure, which relates to recorded deaths over the latest 24-hour period, at Holyrood ahead of First Minister's Questions. It means the total number of deaths of people following a positive Covid test now stands at 4,203.
The first minister also said a further 858 people had tested
positive for coronavirus. That is 4.4% of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes
the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 109,296.
1.012 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, down 19 on Wednesday's total. Of these 50 were in intensive care, up by one.
First Minister's Questions is next...
Nicola
Sturgeon will announce the latest coronavirus statistics at Holyrood shortly, ahead of First Minister's Questions.
How to
watch and listen:
·On the BBC Scotland channel, the programme will have the main part of FMQs
·Or you can listen to the session on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland
Both are available here at the top of this live page.
Covid restriction levels to be reviewed next week
Tougher restrictions - including a potential lockdown - after the festive period cannot be ruled out, the deputy first minister has warned.
John Swinney said the Scottish government would review Covid levels next Tuesday as part of an unplanned "decision-making moment".
He said the move reflected the "deteriorating situation" across Scotland and the UK.
Ministers have however ruled out a law change around the five-day festivities.
Deputy first minister John Swinney is refusing to rule out a post-Christmas lockdown
There will be no change
to the Christmas rules across the four nations of the UK, but the messaging
about how to stay safe will be strengthened
Cabinet Secretary Mike Russell reiterates that restrictions will not be eased over Hogmanay
Police Scotland make repeat visits to break up illegal house parties
Covid restrictions are being relaxed between 23 and 27 December, however, there is no loosening of the rules for new year
-
More than 18,000
people in Scotland have now received their first vaccination
Covid is on the
death certificate for more than 6,000 people in Scotland, according to new
figures
Ms Sturgeon says lives of people who are dying through drugs "matter every bit as much as those we are trying to save for other reasons".
Scotland's drugs task force has started looking at early intervention and how risk is reduced, overdoes are reduced and we stop people dying, she adds. The first minster says efforts are being "redoubled" to take on the challenge.
Sturgeon: Drug rehab 'not a panacea'
Ms Davidson points out that Scotland’s private rehabilitation facilities are full of patients from around Europe with people from “Possil and Dundee” are dying.
The first minister says she agrees that there is a question about why more beds are not funded. But she points out that drug rehabilitation is not a panacea and other measures are required to cut drug deaths in Scotland.
Davidson criticises Sturgeon over Scottish government drug deaths strategy
Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservative group at Holyrood, begins her questioning of the first minister with the drug death rate - at 1,264 last year.
Ms Davidson says the figure is three and a half times higher than other parts of the UK and the highest recorded.
She asks the first minister how many rehabilitation places in Scotland’s “world class” facilities are funded by the Scottish government, later pointing out that it is only five beds out of 250 at Castle Craig private hospital.
Nicola Sturgeon admits the figures for drug deaths are “unacceptable”.
“I’m sorry to every family that has suffered grief,” she says.
The first minister said she would attend the government taskforce on drug deaths in January and make a statement in the chamber by the end of that month.
Covid in Scotland: Guidance, rules and advice
1. Scottish government: Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you can and cannot do
View guidance for the festive period. Full guidance and latest figures on the main Coronavirus page.
Guidance for students returning home
2. Postcode checker for COVID restrictions by protection level in areas of Scotland
3. NHS Inform
The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice.
4. Test and Protect
If you have Covid-19 symptoms go immediately to NHS Inform online or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test
5. The ready.scot website
It has been updated with the latest help and advice and how you can help others. The helpline number remains: 0800 111 4000
6. The Clear Your Head website
It's OK to not feel yourself right now, here are some tips to help get you through the pandemic.
"Families come in all shapes and sizes", says the first minister, but the smaller the gathering the better.
Ms Sturgeon recommends against travel from high-prevalence to low-prevalence parts of the UK.
"That includes advising against travel to and from Scotland and tier three areas of England."
It comes as Westminster Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that more parts of the south and south-east of England will face tier 3 restrictions.
FM - 'Staying home is the safest way to spend Christmas'
Nicola Sturgeon re-empahsises the Scottish government's festive guidance:
Breaking30 further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Scotland
A further 30 people have died after contracting coronavirus.
Nicola Sturgeon gave the figure, which relates to recorded deaths over the latest 24-hour period, at Holyrood ahead of First Minister's Questions. It means the total number of deaths of people following a positive Covid test now stands at 4,203.
The first minister also said a further 858 people had tested positive for coronavirus. That is 4.4% of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 109,296.
1.012 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, down 19 on Wednesday's total. Of these 50 were in intensive care, up by one.
First Minister's Questions is next...
Nicola Sturgeon will announce the latest coronavirus statistics at Holyrood shortly, ahead of First Minister's Questions.
How to watch and listen:
·On the BBC Scotland channel, the programme will have the main part of FMQs
·Or you can listen to the session on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland
Both are available here at the top of this live page.
Covid restriction levels to be reviewed next week
Tougher restrictions - including a potential lockdown - after the festive period cannot be ruled out, the deputy first minister has warned.
John Swinney said the Scottish government would review Covid levels next Tuesday as part of an unplanned "decision-making moment".
He said the move reflected the "deteriorating situation" across Scotland and the UK.
Ministers have however ruled out a law change around the five-day festivities.
Read more here
Police forced to return to illegal house parties
Police Scotland's latest data on Covid breaches reveals that officers are repeatedly visiting the same properties to break up parties.
The call logs, which have been obtained by BBC Scotland, also show that a number of people have been handed multiple fines.
On 28 August the police were given the power to break uphouse parties contravening social gathering rules.
Since that date, officers have been called out nearly 5,000 times.
Read more here
Covid in Scotland – the headlines…
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Thursday, 17 December 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly, ahead of First Minister’s Questions, starting at 12:20pm.
She is expected to be asked about tougher restriction guidelines over the Christmas period