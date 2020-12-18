Covid in Scotland: Further 36 deaths recorded

Scotland now has 22 walk-through testing centres for Covid, meeting the target the Scottish government set itself for expanding its testing regime for the winter, Ms Freeman says.

Two of these opened this week - in Kilmarnock and in Oban.

This week two new NHS hub labs have also opened to process tests.

One has opened at Gartnavel in Glasgow, and another opens today at Forrester Hill in Aberdeen.

They will increase testing capacity from 12,000 to 30,000 tests a day.

A third lab is expected to be opened in the east in January, taking capacity to 65,000 tests per day when you include the UK government's "lighthouse labs".