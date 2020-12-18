Covid in Scotland: Further 36 deaths recorded

Scotland now has 22 walk-through testing centres for Covid, meeting the target the Scottish government set itself for expanding its testing regime for the winter, Ms Freeman says. Two of these opened this week - in Kilmarnock and in Oban. This week two new NHS hub labs have also opened to process tests. One has opened at Gartnavel in Glasgow, and another opens today at Forrester Hill in Aberdeen. They will increase testing capacity from 12,000 to 30,000 tests a day. A third lab is expected to be opened in the east in January, taking capacity to 65,000 tests per day when you include the UK government's "lighthouse labs".
More testing centres and labs announced
Travel corridor list updated
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman says Namibia, Uraguay and the US Virgin Islands have been removed from the travel corridor list.
That means people returning from those countries must self-isolate for 10 days on their return.
Breaking36 more Covid deaths registered in past 24 hours
1,032 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case (up 20), with 50 being treated in intensive care (unchanged).
There have been a further 36 deaths registered in the preceding 24 hours of a person who had the virus, taking the total to 4,239.
BreakingA further 744 Covid-19 cases announced in Scotland
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirms a further 744 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 4.2% of total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 110,040.
Health board breakdown:
Ms Freeman says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:
The remaining are spread across the eight other mainland health board areas.
