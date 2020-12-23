Covid in Scotland: First Minister's Questions

1. Scottish government: Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you can and cannot do

read the guidance for the festive period

2. Postcode checker for COVID restrictions by protection level in areas of Scotland

3. NHS Inform

The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice

4. Test and Protect

If you have Covid-19 symptoms go immediately to NHS Inform online or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test

5. The ready.scot website

It has been updated with the latest help and advice and how you can help others. The helpline number remains: 0800 111 4000

6. The Clear Your Head website

It's ok to not feel yourself right now, here are some tips to help get you through the pandemic.