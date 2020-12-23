Covid in Scotland: First Minister's Questions

1. Scottish government: Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you can and cannot do 2. Postcode checker for COVID restrictions by protection level in areas of Scotland 3. NHS Inform The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice 4. Test and Protect If you have Covid-19 symptoms go immediately to NHS Inform online or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test 5. The ready.scot website It has been updated with the latest help and advice and how you can help others. The helpline number remains: 0800 111 4000 6. The Clear Your Head website It's ok to not feel yourself right now, here are some tips to help get you through the pandemic.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to the BBC's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday 23 December 2020.