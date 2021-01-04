Covid in Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon statement

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 4 January 2021.

Nicola Sturgeon will be making a statement to the recalled Scottish Parliament this afternoon.

The first minister is expected to outline tougher restrictions to control growing coronavirus cases, with the possibility of a further delay to the return of Scottish schools and rules closer to the first, stay-at-home lockdown.

You can follow the latest developments right here and watch live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland or the BBC Scotland channel.