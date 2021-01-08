A healthcare worker administers a Covid vaccine
Covid in Scotland: First Minister's briefing

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Nicola Sturgeon will begin the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing imminently, with Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch joining her.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

  2. Restrictions since Boxing Day 'have blunted the spike'

    covid sign
    Scotland's coronavirus case numbers in January "could have been worse", according to a government medical adviser.

    Interim deputy chief medical officer Dr Dave Caesar said restrictions introduced on Boxing Day "have helped to blunt that spike".

    But he warned the country was "not out of the woods yet".

    A further 78 Covid deaths were announced on Thursday, the highest daily tally during the second wave.

    covid sign
    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday, 8 January 2021.

    Nicola Sturgeon will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.

    Joining the first minister will be National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch and Chief Constable Iain Livingstone.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

