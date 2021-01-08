Covid in Scotland: First Minister's briefing

Nicola Sturgeon will begin the Scottish government's coronavirus\nbriefing imminently, with Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch joining her. You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or\nlisten live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One\nScotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
Covid cases in January could have been worse, says government health adviser
All international passengers
will soon have to test negative for Covid-19 before travelling to the UK.
Shop footfall ‘falls like a stone’ during lockdown
‘Well over half’ of care home residents vaccinated
The deaths of a further 78
people who tested positive for Covid were recorded in
Scotland in the 24 hours up to yesterday
Restrictions since Boxing Day 'have blunted the spike'
Scotland's coronavirus case numbers in January "could have been worse", according to a government medical adviser.
Interim deputy chief medical officer Dr Dave Caesar said restrictions introduced on Boxing Day "have helped to blunt that spike".
But he warned the country was "not out of the woods yet".
A further 78 Covid deaths were announced on Thursday, the highest daily tally during the second wave.
Covid in Scotland: Today’s headlines so far
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday, 8 January 2021.
Nicola Sturgeon will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining the first minister will be National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch and Chief Constable Iain Livingstone.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.