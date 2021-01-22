Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 22 January 2021.

Nicola Sturgeon will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.

Joining the first minister will be chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.

You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.