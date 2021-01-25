Covid in Scotland: Vaccinating over 80s 'well on track'

It is early days, but there are some
indications that the numbers of people being admitted to hospital with Covid
are starting to stabilise. It was 7 January that we saw a peak of positive
cases and just over two weeks later, on 22 January, numbers in hospital
reached the highest point so far.
It is not uniform, some health boards are
still reporting increases in Covid patients, and staff say they continue to
feel the pressure. But if the overall trend continues, in a couple of weeks, we
should also see the death rate begin to fall. Scotland has been hit hard,
but the NHS here has not been overwhelmed.
The
government will be looking closely at the projections for the next few weeks
and hoping the impact of the vaccination programme will start to take effect. They want to be sure the virus is being brought under control before making
decisions on when to ease any restrictions - with their first priority being to reopen
schools.
What is the current rate of uptake for the vaccine?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The first minister is asked what the current rate of uptake among those who have been offered the vaccine.
Nicola Sturgeon says she does not have an overall figure for uptake at the moment.
But she adds: "What I can tell you is that uptake is very high and I saw, over recent days, some health boards reporting that some GP practices had 100% uptake of the vaccinations that had been offered amongst the over-80s population.
"The uptake is high in the other groups that have been prioritised so far.
"That's positive and I would continue to encourage people to come forward for vaccination as soon as you are given the opportunity."
And of course, don't forget to follow FACTS:
And of course, don't forget to follow FACTS:
Celebrate Burns Night...virtually
BBCCopyright: BBC
The first minister reminds us today is of course Burns Day.
Nicola Sturgeon thanks everyone who is celebrating virtually.
No current plans for young people to repeat a year of school
95% of residents in care homes
95% of frontline health and care workers
46% of all over-80s in Scotland
Vaccination appointments for people aged 70-79 are being delivered from today - but plans to use distinctive blue envelopes in some parts of the country have been delayed
Two women who were rescued from Ben Lomond have been charged with breaching coronavirus regulations
Reports of children living with domestic abuse in Scotland have risen since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a children's charity
Volunteers at a food bank in Midlothian have said they have received Covid vaccinations - ahead of the majority of those over the age of 80
NHS Inform
Test and Protect
The ready.scot website
The Clear Your Head website
No current plans for young people to repeat a year of school
£25m for wedding businesses
Nicola Sturgeon turns to the impact of the virus on the wedding industry.
The first minister announces applications for support open on Thursday this week and the size of the support fund is being increased by £10m to £25m.
Grants of up to £25,000 will be provided for businesses directly affected by the pandemic.
Click here to find out more.
'It's very important to stick to the current rules'
The first minister warns people who have received their first dose that it can take a couple of weeks to work.
It is also unknown whether the vaccine will stop you spreading the virus.
"It's very important for you to still stick to the current rules and guidelines, even after you receive your first vaccination dose," the first minister adds.
Over-70s to get vaccine letter
Vaccination appointments for people aged 70-79 are being delivered from today - but plans to use distinctive blue envelopes in some parts of the country have been delayed, the first minister tells the briefing.
Ms Sturgeon points out this week's letters will come in a white envelope with the NHS logo on the right-hand side of the envelope.
She calls on everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The aim is to have everyone over the age of 70 vaccinated by mid-February.
Over-80s won't be getting one of these envelopes as their GP will contact them directly.
'We are well on track to meet the target date'
The first minister say the figures show the following in terms of those who have had their first dose of the vaccine:
Over 415,000 people have had the first dose of vaccine in Scotland
Ms Sturgeon turns to the vaccination programme and says that by 08:30 this morning, 415,402 people had received their first dose of the vaccine.
Breaking'Cautious optimism'
Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 752 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 8.6% of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 172,953.
2,016 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case (up six), with 151 being treated in intensive care (down six).
The pressure on the NHS continues to be acute but the government thinks there may be cause for some cautious optimism as admissions to hospitals start to tail of slightly.
Four deaths have been registered with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
However, remember that the registration offices are often closed over the weekend.
Since Friday, 81 new deaths have been recorded, taking the total to 5,709 deaths in Scotland by that measure.
FM prepares to start daily coronavirus briefing
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is about to start her daily coronavirus briefing.
She will be joined today by Scotland's chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith.
'Covid is 24/7 for physios - not bad backs'
How physiotherapists' skills and kindness are helping virus patients in ICUs and in rehabilitation.Read more
Final preparations for mass vaccination centre
Covid in Scotland: Advice, guidance and the rules
Coronavirus: Your tributes to those who have died

A collection of your tributes to some of the thousands of people in the UK who have died with coronavirus.