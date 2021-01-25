Covid in Scotland: Vaccinating over 80s 'well on track'

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It is early days, but there are some indications that the numbers of people being admitted to hospital with Covid are starting to stabilise. It was 7 January that we saw a peak of positive cases and just over two weeks later, on 22 January, numbers in hospital reached the highest point so far.

It is not uniform, some health boards are still reporting increases in Covid patients, and staff say they continue to feel the pressure. But if the overall trend continues, in a couple of weeks, we should also see the death rate begin to fall. Scotland has been hit hard, but the NHS here has not been overwhelmed.

The government will be looking closely at the projections for the next few weeks and hoping the impact of the vaccination programme will start to take effect. They want to be sure the virus is being brought under control before making decisions on when to ease any restrictions - with their first priority being to reopen schools.