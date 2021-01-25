vaccination
Covid in Scotland: Vaccinating over 80s 'well on track'

BBC Scotland News

  1. Hospital numbers may be beginning to stabilise

    Lisa Summers

    BBC Scotland Health Correspondent

    ICU patient
    It is early days, but there are some indications that the numbers of people being admitted to hospital with Covid are starting to stabilise. It was 7 January that we saw a peak of positive cases and just over two weeks later, on 22 January, numbers in hospital reached the highest point so far.

    It is not uniform, some health boards are still reporting increases in Covid patients, and staff say they continue to feel the pressure. But if the overall trend continues, in a couple of weeks, we should also see the death rate begin to fall. Scotland has been hit hard, but the NHS here has not been overwhelmed.

    The government will be looking closely at the projections for the next few weeks and hoping the impact of the vaccination programme will start to take effect. They want to be sure the virus is being brought under control before making decisions on when to ease any restrictions - with their first priority being to reopen schools.

  2. What is the current rate of uptake for the vaccine?

    vaccination
    The first minister is asked what the current rate of uptake among those who have been offered the vaccine.

    Nicola Sturgeon says she does not have an overall figure for uptake at the moment.

    But she adds: "What I can tell you is that uptake is very high and I saw, over recent days, some health boards reporting that some GP practices had 100% uptake of the vaccinations that had been offered amongst the over-80s population.

    "The uptake is high in the other groups that have been prioritised so far.

    "That's positive and I would continue to encourage people to come forward for vaccination as soon as you are given the opportunity."

  3. And of course, don't forget to follow FACTS:

    FACTS
  4. Celebrate Burns Night...virtually

    haggis
    The first minister reminds us today is of course Burns Day.

    Nicola Sturgeon thanks everyone who is celebrating virtually.

  6. £25m for wedding businesses

    wedding
    Nicola Sturgeon turns to the impact of the virus on the wedding industry.

    The first minister announces applications for support open on Thursday this week and the size of the support fund is being increased by £10m to £25m.

    Grants of up to £25,000 will be provided for businesses directly affected by the pandemic.

  Here's a reminder of those rules...

    1. Scottish government: Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you can and cannot do

    From Tuesday 5 January, mainland Scotland moved from Level 4 to a temporary Lockdown, with new guidance to stay at home except for essential purposes. Some islands remain at Level 3.

    2. Postcode checker for COVID restrictions by protection level in areas of Scotland

    Here's some more ways to get support and help:

    3. NHS Inform

    For the latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including on social distancing, face coverings and the stay at home advice.

    4. Test and Protect

    If you have Covid-19 symptoms go immediately to the NHS Inform website or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test.

  8. 'It's very important to stick to the current rules'

    covid sign
    The first minister warns people who have received their first dose that it can take a couple of weeks to work.

    It is also unknown whether the vaccine will stop you spreading the virus.

    "It's very important for you to still stick to the current rules and guidelines, even after you receive your first vaccination dose," the first minister adds.

  9. Over-70s to get vaccine letter

    vaccination
    Vaccination appointments for people aged 70-79 are being delivered from today - but plans to use distinctive blue envelopes in some parts of the country have been delayed, the first minister tells the briefing.

    Ms Sturgeon points out this week's letters will come in a white envelope with the NHS logo on the right-hand side of the envelope.

    She calls on everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

    The aim is to have everyone over the age of 70 vaccinated by mid-February.

    Over-80s won't be getting one of these envelopes as their GP will contact them directly.

  10. 'We are well on track to meet the target date'

    nicola sturgeon
    The first minister say the figures show the following in terms of those who have had their first dose of the vaccine:

    • 95% of residents in care homes
    • 95% of frontline health and care workers
    • 46% of all over-80s in Scotland

  11. Over 415,000 people have had the first dose of vaccine in Scotland

    Ms Sturgeon turns to the vaccination programme and says that by 08:30 this morning, 415,402 people had received their first dose of the vaccine.

  12. Breaking'Cautious optimism'

    Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 752 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 8.6% of the total number of tests carried out.

    This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 172,953.

    2,016 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case (up six), with 151 being treated in intensive care (down six).

    The pressure on the NHS continues to be acute but the government thinks there may be cause for some cautious optimism as admissions to hospitals start to tail of slightly.

    Four deaths have been registered with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

    However, remember that the registration offices are often closed over the weekend.

    Since Friday, 81 new deaths have been recorded, taking the total to 5,709 deaths in Scotland by that measure.

  13. FM prepares to start daily coronavirus briefing

    nicola sturgeon
    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is about to start her daily coronavirus briefing.

    She will be joined today by Scotland's chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith.

  15. The headlines...

    Mountain heroes
  18. Covid in Scotland: Advice, guidance and the rules

    Motorway
    the first minister highlighted the Covid-19 National Assistance Helpline:0800 111 4000.

    It's open from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00, and it supports people who need help. That might be food, medicine, emotional support or contact with volunteer groups.

