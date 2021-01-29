Covid in Scotland: Daily deaths total now above 6,000

BBC Copyright: BBC

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill backs the release of more information on the supply of vaccines across Scotland.

The Glasgow MSP says it was the “right thing to do” in order to get people on board with the vaccine programme.

She adds: “In fairness, many people - including myself - had called for publication of the vaccine rollout because we thought it would give the public more confidence and it would put the challenges right in front of us to ensure how well the rollout is doing.”