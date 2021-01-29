Covid in Scotland: Daily deaths total now above 6,000

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill
backs the release of more information on the supply of vaccines across Scotland.
The Glasgow MSP says it was
the “right thing to do” in order to get people on board with the vaccine programme.
She adds: “In fairness, many
people - including myself - had called for
publication of the vaccine rollout because we thought it would give the public more
confidence and it would put the challenges right in front of us to ensure how well
the rollout is doing.”
Scotland will take 'very cautious approach' to ending lockdown
BBCCopyright: BBC
Dr Gail Carson, consultant in
infectious diseases and vice chair of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), tells the programme she suspects decision-makers in Scotland will have a "very cautious approach" to coming out of lockdown compared to last summer.
She says the Covid recovery plan must have a "whole-society approach" as the pandemic has "laid bare the social determinants of health", the biggest being poverty.
Dr Carson says she would prioritise groups such as healthcare workers and their mental health, but would also look at monitoring the mental health of children - particularly those of primary school age.
WATCH AGAIN: Will all of Western Isles be moved into level 4?
Both sides keen to move on after row over Celtic overseas trip
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Scotland Sports News Correspondent
SNSCopyright: SNS
Emails relating to Celtic's controversial training trip overseas have revealed how the club was told in November the visit was permitted.
The email chain provides
confirmation of what we knew already but it will still make for uncomfortable
reading for the Scottish government. Officials gave the go-ahead for a winter
training trip but then criticised it when asked about the public fall-out.
The
club have since apologised and admitted it was an error but they will continue
to live with that decision and count the footballing cost at the end of the
season.
Both sides desperately want to move on but it’s a chapter that has done
nothing to improve relations between our national game and those who run the
country.
'Public have the right to clarity'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jeane Freeman says the “public have the right to clarity" on vaccine supply levels.
The health secretary said it was fair for the Scottish government to be "talking about known
supplies" of the vaccine.
Ms Freeman responded to UK government criticism of plans to put more information about vaccine supplies in the public domain.
She said: “The bottom line here is the
UK government has repeatedly briefed key statistics on how much vaccine has
been allocated and delivered to Scotland.
"It is not credible for them one day
to tell journalists what these figures are and then another day tell us putting
out those figures is a matter of national security."
Health secretary says lockdown restrictions continue to be vital
The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government,
including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice.
Freeman: Over-70s should have vaccine letter by end of this week
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ms Freeman moves on to the ramping up of Scotland's vaccination programme, saying all over-70s and those who are clinically vulnerable should have received a letter for an appointment by the end of this week.
She says letters go out next week to over-65s in Lothian, Grampian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with others going out in the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, two mass vaccination centres will open on Monday at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre and at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.
She confirms 96% of residents in care homes have received the first dose of the vaccine as well as 68% of over-80s.
"We are well on track to complete the vaccination of
two high-priority groups by early next week," she says.
Testing capacity increases to 65,000 per day
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ms Freeman says that following the opening of three regional laboratories in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Scotland's testing capacity will be increased to 65,000 tests per day.
The latest hub in Edinburgh opened at the end of last week.
Ms Freeman adds that the government is looking to increase turnaround time for tests in the north-east as she announces a new mobile testing lab in Aberdeen - this will process tests from Aberdeen airport and mobile testing units in Aberdeen and Dundee.
A trial which involved using fire stations in Thurso and
Lochgilphead has been extended until the end of February, she adds.
New foreign travel restrictions come into force
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ms Freeman moves on to the recent foreign travel restrictions which have been put in place.
Passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates have been banned from entering Scotland under updated Covid measures.
The Scottish government has introduced additional restrictions on travellers arriving from the Gulf nation, as well as Rwanda and Burundi.
Ms Freeman says the basic travel message "remains the same - don't".
Talks over moving whole of Western Isles to level 4
BBCCopyright: BBC
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announces that talks are taking place over the possibility of moving the whole of the Western Isles into level four restrictions.
Currently, Barra and Vatersay are under level four following outbreaks two weeks ago. A decision will be taken later today.
"Please don't wait, please stay at home," the health secretary says.
Ms Freeman reports that six new cases were reported in the Western Isles today and nine cases yesterday. She adds that the figures have placed a strain on the health service in the area and the hospital in Stornoway has now reached full capacity.
BreakingA further 70 deaths registered with Covid
There are 1,958 people in hospital, a decrease of 25.
There are 144 people in intensive care, up two from
yesterday.
There have also been 70 more deaths registered in the past 24
hours of people who tested positive in the last 28 days. That brings the total
number of deaths by that measure to 6,040.
Health board breakdown of new cases
Ms Freeman says the provisional data indicates the
breakdown of new cases are in the following health board areas:
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 337
·NHS Lanarkshire: 207
·NHS Lothian: 147
The remaining cases are spread across 11 other health board
areas.
BreakingMore than 515,000 people have received first dose of vaccine
Jeane Freeman confirms a further 1,155 people have tested positive for
Covid-19. That is 5.8% of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 177,688.
By 08:30 this morning, 515,855 people had received their first dose of
vaccine.
Coming up...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will begin the Scottish government's coronavirus
briefing shortly, with chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen joining her.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or
listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One
Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
What's new in Scotland's Covid data?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
More data than ever before is available about how coronavirus has affected individual neighbourhoods across Scotland. From case levels, to deaths, we can now drill down and analyse how these 1,279 communities have been impacted.
Read more here about six things we've learned from the latest batch of figures.
Covid in Scotland: Today’s headlines so far
New vaccine shown to be 89.3% effective in UK trials, some of which took place in Aberdeen
The Celtic emails which gave overseas trip assurances
Covid outbreak at Walkers shortbread factory
Eleven North Sea oil workers test positive
Islands' biggest music festival cancelled for 2021
Welcome
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of
the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 29 January 2021.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will be giving a briefing from
12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining Ms Freeman will be chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or
listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One
Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC View more on twitterView more on twitter SNSCopyright: SNS Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
New vaccine shown to be 89.3% effective in UK trials, some of which took place in Aberdeen
-
The Celtic emails which gave overseas trip assurances
-
Covid outbreak at Walkers shortbread factory
-
Eleven North Sea oil workers test positive
-
Islands' biggest music festival cancelled for 2021
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Releasing supply figures is 'right thing to do'
Labour MSP Pauline McNeill backs the release of more information on the supply of vaccines across Scotland.
The Glasgow MSP says it was the “right thing to do” in order to get people on board with the vaccine programme.
She adds: “In fairness, many people - including myself - had called for publication of the vaccine rollout because we thought it would give the public more confidence and it would put the challenges right in front of us to ensure how well the rollout is doing.”
Scotland will take 'very cautious approach' to ending lockdown
Dr Gail Carson, consultant in infectious diseases and vice chair of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), tells the programme she suspects decision-makers in Scotland will have a "very cautious approach" to coming out of lockdown compared to last summer.
She says the Covid recovery plan must have a "whole-society approach" as the pandemic has "laid bare the social determinants of health", the biggest being poverty.
Dr Carson says she would prioritise groups such as healthcare workers and their mental health, but would also look at monitoring the mental health of children - particularly those of primary school age.
WATCH AGAIN: Will all of Western Isles be moved into level 4?
Both sides keen to move on after row over Celtic overseas trip
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Scotland Sports News Correspondent
Emails relating to Celtic's controversial training trip overseas have revealed how the club was told in November the visit was permitted.
The email chain provides confirmation of what we knew already but it will still make for uncomfortable reading for the Scottish government. Officials gave the go-ahead for a winter training trip but then criticised it when asked about the public fall-out.
The club have since apologised and admitted it was an error but they will continue to live with that decision and count the footballing cost at the end of the season.
Both sides desperately want to move on but it’s a chapter that has done nothing to improve relations between our national game and those who run the country.
'Public have the right to clarity'
Jeane Freeman says the “public have the right to clarity" on vaccine supply levels.
The health secretary said it was fair for the Scottish government to be "talking about known supplies" of the vaccine.
Ms Freeman responded to UK government criticism of plans to put more information about vaccine supplies in the public domain.
She said: “The bottom line here is the UK government has repeatedly briefed key statistics on how much vaccine has been allocated and delivered to Scotland.
"It is not credible for them one day to tell journalists what these figures are and then another day tell us putting out those figures is a matter of national security."
Health secretary says lockdown restrictions continue to be vital
Here's a reminder:
1. Scottish government: Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you can and cannot do
From Tuesday 5 January, mainland Scotland moved from Level 4 to a temporary lockdown, with new guidance to stay at home except for essential purposes. Some islands remain at Level 3.
On Saturday, five new rules came into force to tighten restrictions around certain areas including click and collect, takeaways and alcohol consumption outdoors.
On Monday, travel corridors were suspended after a new Covid-19 variant was identified in Brazil.
2. Postcode checker for Covid restrictions by protection level in areas of Scotland
3. NHS Inform
The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice.
Freeman: Over-70s should have vaccine letter by end of this week
Ms Freeman moves on to the ramping up of Scotland's vaccination programme, saying all over-70s and those who are clinically vulnerable should have received a letter for an appointment by the end of this week.
She says letters go out next week to over-65s in Lothian, Grampian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with others going out in the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, two mass vaccination centres will open on Monday at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre and at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.
She confirms 96% of residents in care homes have received the first dose of the vaccine as well as 68% of over-80s.
"We are well on track to complete the vaccination of two high-priority groups by early next week," she says.
Testing capacity increases to 65,000 per day
Ms Freeman says that following the opening of three regional laboratories in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Scotland's testing capacity will be increased to 65,000 tests per day.
The latest hub in Edinburgh opened at the end of last week.
Ms Freeman adds that the government is looking to increase turnaround time for tests in the north-east as she announces a new mobile testing lab in Aberdeen - this will process tests from Aberdeen airport and mobile testing units in Aberdeen and Dundee.
A trial which involved using fire stations in Thurso and Lochgilphead has been extended until the end of February, she adds.
New foreign travel restrictions come into force
Ms Freeman moves on to the recent foreign travel restrictions which have been put in place.
Passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates have been banned from entering Scotland under updated Covid measures.
The Scottish government has introduced additional restrictions on travellers arriving from the Gulf nation, as well as Rwanda and Burundi.
Read more about the current restrictions here.
Ms Freeman says the basic travel message "remains the same - don't".
Talks over moving whole of Western Isles to level 4
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announces that talks are taking place over the possibility of moving the whole of the Western Isles into level four restrictions.
Currently, Barra and Vatersay are under level four following outbreaks two weeks ago. A decision will be taken later today.
"Please don't wait, please stay at home," the health secretary says.
Ms Freeman reports that six new cases were reported in the Western Isles today and nine cases yesterday. She adds that the figures have placed a strain on the health service in the area and the hospital in Stornoway has now reached full capacity.
BreakingA further 70 deaths registered with Covid
There are 1,958 people in hospital, a decrease of 25.
There are 144 people in intensive care, up two from yesterday.
There have also been 70 more deaths registered in the past 24 hours of people who tested positive in the last 28 days. That brings the total number of deaths by that measure to 6,040.
Health board breakdown of new cases
Ms Freeman says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases are in the following health board areas:
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 337
·NHS Lanarkshire: 207
·NHS Lothian: 147
The remaining cases are spread across 11 other health board areas.
BreakingMore than 515,000 people have received first dose of vaccine
Jeane Freeman confirms a further 1,155 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 5.8% of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 177,688.
By 08:30 this morning, 515,855 people had received their first dose of vaccine.
Coming up...
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will begin the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing shortly, with chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen joining her.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
What's new in Scotland's Covid data?
More data than ever before is available about how coronavirus has affected individual neighbourhoods across Scotland. From case levels, to deaths, we can now drill down and analyse how these 1,279 communities have been impacted.
Read more here about six things we've learned from the latest batch of figures.
Covid in Scotland: Today’s headlines so far
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 29 January 2021.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining Ms Freeman will be chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.