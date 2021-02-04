stock picture of child with hands over face
Live

Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    The Scottish government's Covid-19 briefing begins at 12.15pm.
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: The Scottish government's Covid-19 briefing begins at 12.15pm.

    Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and daily briefing on Thursday 4 February 2021.

    Nicola Sturgeon will be behind the podium this lunchtime, joined today by Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen.

Back to top