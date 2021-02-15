People going to vaccination centre
Live

Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: Scottish government

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic this Monday 15 February 2021.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch and listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel and Radio Scotland.

    You'll get opposition party political guests as well as expert analysis on BBC One Scotland.

    Meanwhile if you want to watch the whole briefing BBC Scotland is the channel for you.

Back to top