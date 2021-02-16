A primary school classroom
Live

Covid in Scotland: Return of schools statement

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    The first minister will outline the phased return of schools in a statement from around 2.20pm this afternoon.
    Copyright: GETTY IMAGES
    Image caption: The first minister will outline the phased return of schools in a statement from around 2.20pm this afternoon.

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic this Tuesday 16 February 2021.

    The first minister is to announce whether more pupils can return to school from next week in a statement at Holyrood later.

    The plan is for children in P1-3 to be back in class - as well as some secondary students who need to complete coursework.

Back to top