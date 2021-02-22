Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

BBC Copyright: BBC Younger pupils at Laurencekirk Primary School are welcomed back to class. Image caption: Younger pupils at Laurencekirk Primary School are welcomed back to class.

Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic this Monday 22 February 2021.

P1 to P3 pupils returned to the classroom this morning. Some secondary children are also making a return to school.

Meanwhile the first study to report on the impact of Scotland's Covid vaccination programme has found it massively reduces the risk of severe illness resulting in hospitalisation.