Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic this Monday 22 February 2021. You can follow the latest developments right here and watch and listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel and Radio Scotland. P1 to P3 pupils returned to the classroom this morning. Some secondary children are also making a return to school. Meanwhile the first study to report on the impact of Scotland's Covid vaccination programme has found it massively reduces the risk of severe illness resulting in hospitalisation.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome
Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic this Monday 22 February 2021.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch and listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel and Radio Scotland.
P1 to P3 pupils returned to the classroom this morning. Some secondary children are also making a return to school.
Meanwhile the first study to report on the impact of Scotland's Covid vaccination programme has found it massively reduces the risk of severe illness resulting in hospitalisation.