Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Alex Salmond has not made any public statements in person since he walked free from the High Court in March 2020 Image caption: Alex Salmond has not made any public statements in person since he walked free from the High Court in March 2020

Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of Alex Salmond's evidence session in the Scottish Parliament.

After several delays, the former first minister will be questioned by MSPs as part of an inquiry into the Scottish government's mishandling of sexual harassment complaints about him.

The four-hour evidence session, which begins at 12:30, is expected to focus on that botched probe and the accusations which have been made by Mr Salmond, who claims there was a "malicious and concerted" conspiracy against him.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has challenged her predecessor to prove his allegations, saying there is "not a shred of evidence".

