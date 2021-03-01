Covid in Scotland: Latest news

There are 824 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 - a decrease of 13 - with 71 in intensive care, which is down seven from yesterday.
There have also been no deaths registered in the past 24 hours of people who tested positive in the last 28 days, although numbers are often low on a Monday as registration offices are usually closed at weekends.
The total number of deaths by that measurement remains at 7,131.
Breaking386 more positive cases in Scotland in last 24 hours
Jeane Freeman begins the briefing by outlining the latest
figures.
The health secretary confirms a further 386 people have tested
positive for Covid-19, which is 4.5% of the tests carried out yesterday.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 202,470.
Of those, the provisional data indicates the
breakdown of new cases are in the following health board areas:
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 123
·NHS Lothian: 70
·NHS Lanarkshire: 51
The remaining cases are spread across nine other health board
areas.
COMING UP: Health secretary's briefing is next…
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Jeane Freeman will begin her daily briefing imminently.
We can expect to hear more about the three Scottish residents who have tested positive for the new Brazilian strain of the virus, and the resumption of care home visits today.
The health secretary will be joined at the briefing by Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith.
You can follow the briefing right here on this live page or
watch or listen by clicking one of tabs above for BBC One Scotland, the BBC
Scotland Channel or Radio Scotland.
Stay with us...
Care home visiting resumes in Scotland today
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Care home visits in Scotland are resuming today, with residents allowed to have two designated visitors
each.
Each designated visitor will be able
to see their relative once a week, the Scottish government says, due to the
progress of the vaccination programme.
Care home visiting has been tightly
restricted during the pandemic.
However, data released last week
showed coronavirus deaths in care homes had fallen by 62% in the last three weeks.
Almost all residents have received
the jab, along with 92% of care home staff.
The government says that with the
extra protection in place, the greater risk to residents' wellbeing is from a
lack of family contact.
How worrying is the Brazil variant?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A Covid variant first identified in Brazil has been found in the UK.
Public health officials are investigating six cases and are using testing to see if it has spread to more people.
Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch said this morning that it is the first time the Brazilian variant has been detected in Scotland, but there is no evidence of any community spread.
Some variants appear to be more contagious and there are concerns current vaccines may not work as well.
So what are these new variants and are they more dangerous?
Hospital numbers continue to fall
Contact tracing after Brazilian strain detected in Scotland
An enhanced contact tracing effort is under way after the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 was detected in Scotland.
Three Scottish residents tested positive for the new strain after flying into Aberdeen from Brazil, via Paris and London.
Other passengers who were on the same flight from London are now being contacted.
Experts believe this variant (P1) - first detected in northern Brazil in January - could be more contagious.
Three other cases have also been detected in England, but they are not linked to the Scottish cases.
Covid in Scotland: Latest headlines
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 1 March 2021.
Jeane Freeman will be giving a Scottish government briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining the health secretary will be chief medical officer Gregor Smith.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.