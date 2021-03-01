Covid in Scotland: Latest news

There are 824 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 - a decrease of 13 - with 71 in intensive care, which is down seven from yesterday.

There have also been no deaths registered in the past 24 hours of people who tested positive in the last 28 days, although numbers are often low on a Monday as registration offices are usually closed at weekends.

The total number of deaths by that measurement remains at 7,131.