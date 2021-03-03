Salmond inquiry: Nicola Sturgeon to give evidence

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

This is the most serious allegation for Ms Sturgeon. Mr Salmond has said he believes Ms Sturgeon definitely broke the code. Her political opponents say if she did, she will have to quit.

The allegations focus on when she found out about the Scottish government investigation into Mr Salmond. She initially claimed it was 2 April 2018, but since then another meeting on 29 March, when it's claimed she was told the details, has emerged.

This isn't just a matter of a few days. If Ms Sturgeon knew what the second meeting was about, she would have known it was government business and she should have reported it to civil servants at the time. That didn't happen.

Mr Salmond has said Ms Sturgeon is guilty of several breaches of the code in relation to these meetings.

Ms Sturgeon has denied breaking the code and she will explain her version of events today.

