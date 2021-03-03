Salmond inquiry: Nicola Sturgeon to give evidence

This is the most serious allegation for Ms Sturgeon. Mr Salmond has said he believes Ms Sturgeon definitely broke the code. Her political opponents say if she did, she will have to quit.
The allegations focus on when she found out about the Scottish government investigation into Mr Salmond. She initially claimed it was 2 April 2018, but since then another meeting on 29 March, when it's claimed she was told the details, has emerged.
This isn't just a matter of a few days. If Ms Sturgeon knew what the second meeting was about, she would have known it was government business and she should have reported it to civil servants at the time. That didn't happen.
Mr Salmond has said Ms Sturgeon is guilty of several breaches of the code in relation to these meetings.
Ms Sturgeon has denied breaking the code and she will explain her version of events today.
On Tuesday evening, under pressure from opposition MSPs, the Scottish government published emails showing it continued its doomed legal fight with Mr Salmond despite its lawyers advising it was likely to lose.
The documents showed a senior lawyer was "very concerned indeed" about the case in October 2018, with the government's counsel urging it to admit defeat by 6 December.
But it did not do so until January 2019, when it had to pay Mr Salmond's legal fees of more than £500,000 - on top of its own costs - after admitting its investigation into the harassment allegations had been unlawful.
Mr Salmond said last week that continuing with the court fight against him despite legal advice that it should concede the case was a breach of the ministerial code because the first minister has a duty to avoid illegality on the part of the government she leads.
What is happening today?
Nicola Sturgeon will give evidence to a cross-party committee set up to investigate the Scottish government’s internal inquiry into sexual harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.
Mr Salmond has accused Ms Sturgeon of misleading parliament over when she first knew of the allegations against him.
Ms Sturgeon will also face scrutiny about why her government continued its defence in the judicial review that Mr Salmond launched into the harassment complaints process, despite its own lawyers advising that it was likely to lose.
The Scottish government conceded the case in January 2019 after a court process which cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of Nicola
Sturgeon's evidence session in the Scottish Parliament.
The first minister is facing calls to resign following the publication last night of new documents which raised further questions about her involvement in the Alex Salmond saga.
The government has published emails showing it continued a doomed legal fight with Mr Salmond despite its lawyers advising it was likely to lose.
Further evidence from two other witnesses has also called into question Ms Sturgeon's version of events.
A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said she would address the issues "and much more besides" when she faces MSPs from 9am.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Did Nicola Sturgeon break the ministerial code?
Nick Eardley
Political correspondent
This is the most serious allegation for Ms Sturgeon. Mr Salmond has said he believes Ms Sturgeon definitely broke the code. Her political opponents say if she did, she will have to quit.
The allegations focus on when she found out about the Scottish government investigation into Mr Salmond. She initially claimed it was 2 April 2018, but since then another meeting on 29 March, when it's claimed she was told the details, has emerged.
This isn't just a matter of a few days. If Ms Sturgeon knew what the second meeting was about, she would have known it was government business and she should have reported it to civil servants at the time. That didn't happen.
Mr Salmond has said Ms Sturgeon is guilty of several breaches of the code in relation to these meetings.
Ms Sturgeon has denied breaking the code and she will explain her version of events today.
Read more from Nick
What happened last night?
On Tuesday evening, under pressure from opposition MSPs, the Scottish government published emails showing it continued its doomed legal fight with Mr Salmond despite its lawyers advising it was likely to lose.
The documents showed a senior lawyer was "very concerned indeed" about the case in October 2018, with the government's counsel urging it to admit defeat by 6 December.
But it did not do so until January 2019, when it had to pay Mr Salmond's legal fees of more than £500,000 - on top of its own costs - after admitting its investigation into the harassment allegations had been unlawful.
Mr Salmond said last week that continuing with the court fight against him despite legal advice that it should concede the case was a breach of the ministerial code because the first minister has a duty to avoid illegality on the part of the government she leads.
What is happening today?
Nicola Sturgeon will give evidence to a cross-party committee set up to investigate the Scottish government’s internal inquiry into sexual harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.
Mr Salmond has accused Ms Sturgeon of misleading parliament over when she first knew of the allegations against him.
Ms Sturgeon will also face scrutiny about why her government continued its defence in the judicial review that Mr Salmond launched into the harassment complaints process, despite its own lawyers advising that it was likely to lose.
The Scottish government conceded the case in January 2019 after a court process which cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's evidence session in the Scottish Parliament.
The first minister is facing calls to resign following the publication last night of new documents which raised further questions about her involvement in the Alex Salmond saga.
The government has published emails showing it continued a doomed legal fight with Mr Salmond despite its lawyers advising it was likely to lose.
Further evidence from two other witnesses has also called into question Ms Sturgeon's version of events.
A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said she would address the issues "and much more besides" when she faces MSPs from 9am.
Read more here.