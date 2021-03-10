Covid in Scotland: FM quizzed on lockdown easing

The planned return for pupils in S1-S3 will involve less than two hours per week in school for some children. Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that all secondary pupils in Scotland would have some in-school time from 15 March. But teachers' groups have criticised the plan as "counterproductive" with workload disproportionate to benefits. The first minister has said giving pupils even a small amount of time in school would have benefits. Read more here.
Teachers' groups have criticised the planned return for pupils in S1-S3 as "counterproductive" with workload disproportionate to benefits
-
Some secondary pupils in Scotland will have less than two hours per week in school when they return from next Monday, 15 March
-
Up to four adults from two different households will be able to meet outdoors in Scotland from Friday of this week, after Nicola Sturgeon announced a "modest" easing of some restrictions yesterday
-
Four people aged between 12 and 17 will also be able to meet outside even if they are all from different households
-
Outdoor non-contact group sports for adults can also restart on Friday.
-
As of yesterday, 1,789,377 people had received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, while 123,686 have received their second dose
Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Wednesday, 10 March 2021.
There is no Scottish government briefing today.
Instead, Nicola Sturgeon will be questioned by MSPs on the Scottish Parliament's Covid-19 committee about the government's handling of the pandemic.
That is scheduled to get under way at 11:00.
Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith will also be questioned by the committee.
We'll keep you up to date with what's going on and you'll be able to follow the proceedings yourself, should you choose to do so, by clicking on the tab above.