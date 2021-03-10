Covid in Scotland: FM quizzed on lockdown easing

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Wednesday, 10 March 2021.

There is no Scottish government briefing today.

Instead, Nicola Sturgeon will be questioned by MSPs on the Scottish Parliament's Covid-19 committee about the government's handling of the pandemic.

That is scheduled to get under way at 11:00.

Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith will also be questioned by the committee.

Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith will also be questioned by the committee.

You'll be able to follow the proceedings yourself, should you choose to do so, by clicking on the tab above.