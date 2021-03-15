Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Nicola Sturgeon begins her briefing by outlining the latest figures.

The first minister confirms a further 456 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 4.7% of the tests carried out yesterday.

This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 210,008.

Breakdown of cases in health board areas:

·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 138

·NHS Lanarkshire:76

·NHS Lothian: 70

The remaining cases are spread across nine other health board areas.

There are 447 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, a decrease of 14, and 40 in intensive care, the same as yesterday.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours of people who tested positive in the last 28 days.

That total number of deaths by that measurement remains at 7,510.