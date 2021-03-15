Covid in Scotland: Latest news

BreakingA further 456 positive cases recorded in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon begins her briefing by outlining the latest
figures.
The first minister confirms a further 456 people have tested
positive for Covid-19, 4.7% of the tests carried out yesterday.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 210,008.
Breakdown of cases in health board areas:
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 138
·NHS Lanarkshire:76
·NHS Lothian: 70
The remaining cases are spread across nine other health board
areas.
There are 447 people in hospital with recently confirmed
Covid-19, a decrease of 14, and 40 in intensive care, the same as yesterday.
No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours of
people who tested positive in the last 28 days.
That total number of
deaths by that measurement remains at 7,510.
COMING UP: First minister's briefing
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing imminently.
We can expect to hear more about the return of more children to school today and perhaps some indication of what further restrictions may be eased by the first minister when she confirms a timetable tomorrow.
Ms Sturgeon will be joined at the briefing by chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith.
More children return to the classroom
More pupils are returning to school in Scotland in the latest phase of lockdown easing.
Children in primaries four to seven are joining their younger classmates who were the first to go back to school on 22 February.
All high school students will begin face-to-face lessons on a part time basis but many will continue to do some learning at home until after Easter.
They will have to wear masks and observe distancing rules in classrooms.
The reduction in capacity means some children in S1-S3 will be in school for less than two hours a week.
More pupils are returning to school in Scotland today in the latest phase of lockdown easing
Children in primaries four to seven are going back full-time, while high-school students are returning part-time
A teachers' union has claimed sending secondary children back was a "political decision" and not for pupils' benefit
Hospitality leaders have urged the Scottish government to change its lockdown levels to stop businesses failing
Nicola Sturgeon is set to confirm on Tuesday the timetable for easing further restrictions in areas such as hospitality and retail
People should still get their Covid vaccine despite several EU countries pausing use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab amid concern about blood clots, the UK medicines regulator has said
Evidence does not suggest AstraZeneca jab linked to clots, MHRA says
People should still get their Covid vaccine despite several EU countries pausing use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab amid concern about blood clots, a UK medicines regulator has said.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said evidence "does not suggest" the jab causes clots.
The Netherlands has become the latest country to suspend use of the jab following reports of serious clotting.
But the World Health Organization says there is no reason to stop using it.
Dutch officials said the move was precautionary following reports from Denmark and Norway about side effects including blood clots.
Manufacturer AstraZeneca has said there is no evidence of a link between the two.
Covid in Scotland: Latest headlines
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 15 March 2021.
Nicola Sturgeon will be giving a Scottish government briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining the first minister will be Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.