Covid in Scotland: Scottish government briefing

Several European countries are resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after EU regulators give the go-ahead - including Spain, France, Germany and Italy
-
The NHS Louisa Jordan temporary hospital in Glasgow is to close at the end of March
-
Sir Keir Starmer has said now is the time for recovery from the pandemic in Scotland, not for an independence referendum
-
Serious concerns have been raised over the impact of hotel quarantine on children's human rights
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to receive his first dose of the vaccine later
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Leitch 'confident' July vaccine target will be met
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 19 March 2021.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining Ms Freeman will be national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.