Alex Salmond committee to publish report

There are nine MSPs on the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints.
The cross-party committee includes four SNP MSPs, two Conservatives, one Labour, one Liberal Democrat and independent Andy Wightman.
It emerged last week that their report will say Nicola Sturgeon had given the committee an inaccurate account.
It is understood that those parts of the report which are critical of Ms Sturgeon were agreed by five votes to four, with the SNP members on the committee voting against.
What is this report?
The Committee on the Scottish
Government Handling of Harassment Complaints will formally publish its full
report at 8am, more than two years after it was first established.
The cross-party inquiry was set up
after a successful judicial review by Alex Salmond resulted in the Scottish government's
investigation being ruled unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias" in
2019.
Committee members have held 14 public
evidence sessions, questioning a range of witnesses about the development of
the complaints policy that was used unlawfully, the handling of the
allegations, Mr Salmond's successful judicial review and the ministerial code.
Mr Salmond used his appearance before MSPs to accuse the first minister of
multiple breaches of the ministerial code and argue there was a
"malicious" plot to remove him from public life.
These claims were denied by Ms Sturgeon when she was questioned for almost eight hours about her role in the botched investigation.
A leak of the report's findings last
week suggested the inquiry concluded that Ms Sturgeon gave an
"inaccurate" account of her meetings and phone calls with Mr Salmond
about the investigation.
However, Ms Sturgeon told Sky News that opposition members of the committee had "made their minds up before I uttered a single word of evidence."
Nicola Sturgeon cleared of breaching ministerial code
Who has written this report?
On Monday, a report from senior Irish lawyer James Hamilton cleared Nicola Sturgeon of breaching the ministerial code over the Alex Salmond saga.
His independent inquiry had been examining whether the first minister misled the Scottish Parliament over what she knew and when.
The report said Ms Sturgeon had given an "incomplete narrative of events" to MSPs, but that this was a "genuine failure of recollection" and not deliberate.
Mr Hamilton said he was of the opinion that Ms Sturgeon had not breached any of the provisions of the code.
Alex Salmond inquiry report to be published
The Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government's unlawful investigation of complaints against Alex Salmond is to publish its findings at 8am.
This live page will cover the contents of the report and reaction to it.
This is a separate inquiry from that of James Hamilton - who reported yesterday there had been no breach of the ministerial code by Nicola Sturgeon over her role in the saga.
Today’s committee report is expected to conclude that the first minister "misled" the Scottish Parliament.
Ms Sturgeon has insisted she stands by all of the evidence she gave to the committee earlier this month.