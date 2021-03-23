Alex Salmond committee to publish report

PA Media Copyright: PA Media First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spent eight hours giving evidence to MSPs Image caption: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spent eight hours giving evidence to MSPs

The Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints will formally publish its full report at 8am, more than two years after it was first established.

The cross-party inquiry was set up after a successful judicial review by Alex Salmond resulted in the Scottish government's investigation being ruled unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias" in 2019.

Committee members have held 14 public evidence sessions, questioning a range of witnesses about the development of the complaints policy that was used unlawfully, the handling of the allegations, Mr Salmond's successful judicial review and the ministerial code.

Mr Salmond used his appearance before MSPs to accuse the first minister of multiple breaches of the ministerial code and argue there was a "malicious" plot to remove him from public life.

These claims were denied by Ms Sturgeon when she was questioned for almost eight hours about her role in the botched investigation.

A leak of the report's findings last week suggested the inquiry concluded that Ms Sturgeon gave an "inaccurate" account of her meetings and phone calls with Mr Salmond about the investigation.

However, Ms Sturgeon told Sky News that opposition members of the committee had "made their minds up before I uttered a single word of evidence."