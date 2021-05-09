Scottish election reaction after 'historic' SNP win

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is also on Marr and is asked whether the UK government will take the matter to court if the Scottish Parliament passes legislation for another referendum on independence.
He replies "no", calling for all leaders to acknowledge that the priority should not be court cases or legislation but recovery from the pandemic.
"To be fair to Nicola Sturgeon, she said that was the single most important thing that we should all be working on," he says.
“We should work together as Team UK” on the Covid recovery, Mr Gove adds.
Analysis
What do the results mean for Scottish independence?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
There is one thing that Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson can agree on. That now isn't the time to have another vote on a Scottish referendum.
That is just about where agreement between arguably the two most dominant political figures in the country right now begins and ends.
Beyond that, the first minister is determined before too long to push for a vote. The prime minister is set on saying "no".
There is one thing they have in common too. They are both vote winners for their parties with big personal followings, who are defying political tradition, refreshing their parties' mandates to govern after over a decade in power.
But if the dispute between them over the future of the UK is ever to be resolved, only one of these winners can come out on top.
Anas Sarwar: Labour 'back on the pitch' in Scotland
Labour's leader in Scotland, Anas Sarwar, has been on the Andrew Marr programme.
His party lost two seats in Scotland, ending with 22.
Mr Sarwar says the party is on a "journey back to being a credible alternative".
He says immense progress has been made in the 10 weeks since he became leader and Labour is "back on the pitch again" in Scotland.
He urges colleagues across the UK to learn the "difficult lessons" of Scotland's experience and not to pull each other apart after a bad result.
Mr Sarwar calls for Labour to win on the politics of hope and unity.
The final results in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election came through just before 9pm last night.
The SNP finished on 64 seats - one short of a majority but one more than it won in 2016.
The Conservatives won 31 seats, Labour 22, the Scottish Greens eight and Liberal Democrats four.