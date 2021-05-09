Scottish election reaction after 'historic' SNP win

BBC Copyright: BBC

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is also on Marr and is asked whether the UK government will take the matter to court if the Scottish Parliament passes legislation for another referendum on independence.

He replies "no", calling for all leaders to acknowledge that the priority should not be court cases or legislation but recovery from the pandemic.

"To be fair to Nicola Sturgeon, she said that was the single most important thing that we should all be working on," he says.

“We should work together as Team UK” on the Covid recovery, Mr Gove adds.