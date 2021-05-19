Nicola Sturgeon picking new Scottish cabinet

Our correspondent Lynsey Bews is outside Bute House to see the traffic of ministers entering and leaving the first minister's residence.

She says the first to arrive is Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf. He has been in his post since 2018 and was previously minister for Europe and International Development.

He was followed in by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. She also took up her post in 2018 after Derek Mackay stepped down.

Both are seen as rising stars in the party and had been expected to stay in the cabinet.