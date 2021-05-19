Nicola Sturgeon picking new Scottish cabinet

So the cabinet reshuffle is underway but how will the first minister play her cards this morning? Here's what we know so far:
Yousaf and Forbes arrive for reshuffle
Our correspondent Lynsey Bews is outside Bute House to see the traffic of ministers entering and leaving the first minister's residence.
She says the first to arrive is Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf. He has been in his post since 2018 and was previously minister for Europe and International Development.
He was followed in by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. She also took up her post in 2018 after Derek Mackay stepped down.
Both are seen as rising stars in the party and had been expected to stay in the cabinet.
Who will not be returning?
Last term's cabinet members - Jeane Freeman, Mike Russell, Roseanna Cunningham and Aileen Campbell - did not seek re-election at this May's election.
Ms Freeman was health secretary during the pandemic and all eyes are on who will get her job.
Comings and goings at Bute House, Edinburgh
Politicians will meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh this morning where she will let them know what role they will perform in her government.
Longstanding ministers leaving cabinet
Fergus Ewing and Fiona Hyslop are both leaving their frontbench roles.
Mr Ewing had been Rural Economy minister and Ms Hyslop had held the post of Economy, Fair Work and Culture.
Both politicians have been members of the Scottish Parliament since its inception in 1999.
Swinney moves from education to new role
Scotland's deputy first minister - John Swinney - has been given a new role with responsibility for co-ordinating the country's recovery from the Covid pandemic.
The move means he will no longer be the country's education secretary.
His successor in that job will be announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later this week.
She also has several other ministerial posts to fill after her party's victory in the Holyrood election.
Welcome
Morning and welcome to coverage of the emerging make-up of the new Scottish cabinet. Nicola Sturgeon was re-elected first minister on Tuesday and she is now choosing her front bench team.