FMQs: Sturgeon stands by education grades plan

The Scottish Labour leader says the pledge “means nothing
without changes to the actual system” which he says is failing some pupils.
Mr Sarwar raises the case of a teenager who has been
shielding and been told he will
get the class average mark for a subject in which he was achieving higher than that grade before he had to stop attending school in person.
The first minister says the government is facing an “imperfect situation”
because of Covid but that the period to submit evidence has been extended to September
for people in this type of situation as it was seen as a “fairer way” when a regular grades appeal would not work.
Scotland in 'second exams crisis' claims Sarwar
Anas Sarwar also leads on education, claiming the country is
“in the midst of a second exams crisis”.
The Scottish Labour leader says the system is not taking into
account the exceptional circumstances many young people are facing, such
as bereavement, in the wake of the Covid pandemic.
Ms Sturgeon says it is “not accurate to say circumstances are being ignored.”
She adds the debate is “a question of how the system
recognises that” and says contingency measures are in place for young people in
exceptional circumstances.
Ross: Pupils being asked to 'roll the dice with their future'
Mr Ross says pupils who attend high attaining schools will not have their grades reviewed while the performance of those who attend schools with a poor track record will be scrutinised.
He adds that he has spoken to members of the Scottish Youth Parliament who told him pupils should be able to appeal without running the risk that their result may be downgraded.
Mr Ross says: "The appeals system is supposed to ensure that pupils get the grades they deserve but instead this year's system is asking pupils to roll the dice with their future."
He asks the first minister if she will allow a system that does not allow down grades.
The first minister says she
understands and recognises that there are different views on the appeals
process.
FM: If teachers stand by grades they will not be changed
In response, the first minister says what Mr Ross is suggesting happens is "simply not the case".
Ms Sturgeon repeats that results are based on teacher judgement and based on the work pupils have done.
In terms of the quality assurance process she says the only way a school's past performance is looked at is to see if they might have grades that are "significantly out of step with past performance".
She says should that happen provisional grades will be checked again by the relevant teachers.
"The key part is this. If the teacher's judgement is that they stand by the results they gave that results stands. It is not changed," she says.
"It is simply a checking procedure but it ends in the same place."
Ross: 'This is the same shambles as last year.'
Although the first minister stands by her statement, Mr Ross says "evidence paints a very different picture".
He highlights an Education Scotland report which last week found three in four councils in Scotland are analysing results using "historical attainment data".
And, among other examples, he adds that Inverclyde Council are holding "data analysis meetings" before submitting grades.
Mr Ross tells MSPs: "Once again young people will lose out based solely on where they go to school. This is the same shambles as last year. It's just more sleekit."
FM: Past performance of school will not be a factor in results
Quote Message: No learners grades will be marked down or up because of their school's past performance. If any learner has demonstrated that, for example, they deserve an A grade then an A grade is what they will receive. from Nicola Sturgeon First Minister
No learners grades will be marked down or up because of their school's past performance. If any learner has demonstrated that, for example, they deserve an A grade then an A grade is what they will receive.
FM: Pupil grades 'based on teacher judgement'
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross begins by wishing Scotland "all the very best" for the Euros.
Nicola Sturgeon also takes the opportunity to wish the national team well for the European Championship campaign.
She adds: "On Monday afternoon 23 long years of frustration and pain and standing on the side lines will come to an end.
The team has done us proud already and we are all absolutely behind them".
Mr Ross asks the first minister if she stands by her statement that pupils' exam grades will not be based on "algorithms, statistical models or historical performance at schools".
The first minister says she stands by her statement "absolutely".
She adds: "This year's national qualification awards are based on teacher judgement.
"That teacher judgement is evidenced by the attainment of pupils, not by past results or algorithms."
First Minister's Questions gets under way
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is taking questions from party leaders and MSPs.
What can we expect in FMQs today?
Today's FMQs comes the day before Euro 2020 kicks off and the controversial fanzones will almost certainly feature.
Rennie: How many teaching assistants will be given permanent contracts?
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie questions the first minister about the growth in short-term teacher contracts.
He asks how many of the 3,500 teaching assistant posts the Scottish government has committed to creating will be given permanent contracts.
Ms Sturgeon says the education system is reliant on the "hard work and dedication" of teachers and this is especially true at the moment.
She adds: "The reality right now is that we need all possible teaching resources at our disposal to support education recovery."
Ms Sturgeon says she would expect permanent employment opportunities to be the priority.
She tells MSPs the recruitment and deployment of teaching staff is a matter for local authorities as they are the employers.
But the first minister adds she would expect the number of full-time jobs to be "maximised".
'Hard lessons have been learned' says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon says “hard lessons have been learned” from last year’s school exams crisis.
“There is no algorithm that is determining young people’s results and I don’t think it is fair to suggest there is,” says the first minister.
But Mr Sarwar hits back and says that an “imperfect situation does mean someone losing their life chances.”
The Scottish Labour leader says the Scottish government has “had a year to improve the way things work” and failed.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is to have further talks with Glasgow City Council about the arrangements for the tournament.
Clinical advisers will also attend the meeting to explore if further measures are needed for matches at Hampden or the city's fan zone.
Plans to let thousands of people watch matches on large screens at Glasgow Green have faced criticism - although Mr Yousaf has described both the games and fan zone as "low risk" events.
