FMQs: Sturgeon stands by education grades plan

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie questions the first minister about the growth in short-term teacher contracts.

He asks how many of the 3,500 teaching assistant posts the Scottish government has committed to creating will be given permanent contracts.

Ms Sturgeon says the education system is reliant on the "hard work and dedication" of teachers and this is especially true at the moment.

She adds: "The reality right now is that we need all possible teaching resources at our disposal to support education recovery."

Ms Sturgeon says she would expect permanent employment opportunities to be the priority.

She tells MSPs the recruitment and deployment of teaching staff is a matter for local authorities as they are the employers.

But the first minister adds she would expect the number of full-time jobs to be "maximised".