Covid in Scotland: Restrictions remain over coming weeks

How is the case rise affecting patient levels in worst-hit areas?
Covid cases are rising rapidly in Scotland, with eight council areas now above the Scottish government's level four threshold.
The number of Covid patients in Scottish hospitals is also increasing - particularly in the worst-hit health boards.
There are early indications the vaccination programme may have reduced the number of people needing hospital treatment, but public health experts say the dominance of the Delta strain is causing a "complicated" picture to emerge.
What do we know about hospital admissions in the health boards most affected by the recent rise in cases?
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic update from the first minister, on 15 June 2021.
We should find out later if Nicola Sturgeon plans to delay dropping Scotland's Covid restriction level to zero at the end of June.
Last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that current measures in England would be extended by a month, due to concerns about the impact of the Delta variant -- which was first identified in India.
It's very likely there will also be a delay here in Scotland.
She confirms there are no changes
to the current Covid levels for areas around the country
There were 974 new cases yesterday. There are 137 people in
hospital and 17 in intensive care.
Two further deaths were reported yesterday.
Covid cases have risen by one-fifth in the past week and are
now five times higher than in early May.
However, new cases are rising much faster than hospital
admissions.
Double-dose vaccination provides a high level of protection
against hospitalisation, Ms Sturgeon says.
Vaccination is weakening the link between a rise in cases
and a rise in people being admitted to hospital.
Younger people are making up more of the new admissions for
Covid. People in their 30s and 40s are the highest number of admissions.
The first minister says we need more time for the
vaccination programme to get ahead of the virus, so we must be cautious.
She says it is “unlikely” that there will be any loosening
of restrictions which had been planned for 28 June (a decision will be made
next week).
Despite a “pause” to the roadmap out of Covid restrictions,
the government will publish its plans for returning to greater normality.
use this self-help guide: access to testing for coronavirus on NHS Inform to help you select the right test
- book a PCR test to check if you have coronavirus on gov.uk
if you live in Highland, Orkney, Shetland, or the Western Isles, you can book a test via your health board website
call 119
book a priority symptomatic test slot if you are a key worker through the essential worker portal on gov.uk
- Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane will ask, in
light of the disturbing events at Euro 2020 with Christian Eriksen experiencing a cardiac arrest on the pitch, whether it will consider subsidising automated external
defibrillator purchases for amateur sports grounds.
- Tory MSP Alexander Stewart asks the government for it's response is to a recent survey, which records more than
2,000 incidents of racism have been reported in schools over the last three
years.
- Labour MSP Paul Sweeney asks for a response to the allegation made by Jim McColl in The Herald on Sunday that
£25 million of public money was wasted on the "forced"
nationalisation of Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd.
Nicola Sturgeon will shortly outline the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
-
The first minister is expected to announce some delay to the plans to drop Scotland's Covid restriction level to zero by the end of the month
- Eight council areas are now above the Scottish government's level four threshold, according to official data
-
A further 14 are also within the level three range when looking at the weekly Covid cases per 100,000 - a key measure for Scotland's Covid levels system
Yet most of Scotland is in levels one or two, with islands in level zero
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson says he is determined the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted on 19 July, which would be a delay of a month
The main points so far...
The main points from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update:
FM says there is much to be optimistic about
There is much to be optimistic about, insists the first minister.
Ms Sturgeon says new cases are increasing at a much faster rate than hospital admissions.
She adds there is now evidence that the people requiring treatment are younger than before.
This may mean fewer of those admitted to hospital needing treatment in ICUs.
Hospital occupancy is only double what it was at the start of May, suggesting people are spending less time in hospital and are getting discharged earlier.
How do I arrange a Covid test?
Question from J in Dunfermline
If you have any Covid symptoms, you need to book a test to establish whether or not you have the virus.
To do this, you can:
You can choose whether to attend one of the testing sites in Scotland or have a home-testing kit delivered to you.
Lateral flow tests
Separately to this, anyone can now order regular rapid lateral flow tests to do at home.
About one in three people with Covid do not have symptoms but can still infect others.
These rapid tests can be taken every few days to check whether you have the virus.
If those who test positive self-isolate, it will help to stop the virus from spreading.
'Extremely strong protection' now with two doses of vaccine
Ms Sturgeon says the early data is encouraging, but further analysis is needed to understand the Delta variant.
The first minister says a study published by Edinburgh University yesterday was "instructive".
It suggested that the Delta variant is associated with a higher risk of hospitalisation - but on the other hand, it shows double vaccination provides a high level of protection.
There is extremely strong protection now with two doses of vaccine, the FM says.
FM hopes vaccination is increasingly protecting people
The faster-transmitted Delta variant is now common across Scotland, explains Ms Sturgeon.
The Delta variant accounts for the overwhelming majority of new cases.
The first minister warns we should never be complacent about a rising curve of infections, particularly with long Covid possible.
However, she hopes vaccination is increasingly protecting people against this virus, which will allow Scotland to cope with it in a less restrictive way.
Breaking'Likely' that levels will not change on 28 June
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it is unlikely that any changes to the current levels will be announced next week.
Instead, it is likely restrictions will be kept for a further three weeks from 28 June.
She says that time would be used to vaccinate - with both doses - as many more people as possible.
"Doing that will give us the best chance, later in July, of getting back on track and restoring the much greater normality that we all crave," she adds.
Cases five times higher than in May
The first minister stresses that cases continue to rise at an increasing rate.
Ms Sturgeon says cases have risen by more than one fifth in the last week and are now more than five times higher than the situation in early May.
No changes to Covid levels today
Nicola Sturgeon begins: "I want to confirm that there will be no changes this week to the Covid levels of protection that currently apply to different parts of the country."
The first minister adds she will also look ahead to the more substantive three-weekly review that she will set out to parliament a next Tuesday.
The has been scheduled ahead of 28 June, when the next change and a move to level zero for the whole country was expected to take place.
FM's coronavirus update is next...
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is about to give a statement to MSPs about the current coronavirus situation in Scotland.
This is a little later than billed due to topical questions being a bit longer than usual.
You can watch it by clicking on the tab above, or alternatively listen on BBC Radio Scotland.
Third dose 'booster' vaccines are trialled
Clinical trials have begun in Glasgow to see which Covid vaccine works best as a third "booster" jab.
The Cov-Boost study will give people a third dose of a vaccine to see whether it offers extra protection against the virus.
Researchers say that while the vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe disease, the emergence of new variants makes booster shots likely.
Doctors are now looking to recruit people aged over 70.
They have already recruited volunteers over 30 who have had two doses of a vaccine.
Scotland's Covid 'hot spots'
As of 11 June, Dundee had the highest Covid case rate in Scotland, recording almost 295 weekly cases per 100,000 people - a rate not seen in the area since January when Scotland was in full lockdown.
South Ayrshire, Edinburgh, Midlothian, Clackmannanshire, Glasgow, Perth and Kinross and Angus all have rates of more than 150 cases per 100,000, the threshold for level three.
In fact, only 10 Scottish councils would currently qualify to be in level two or lower, going by case rates alone.
More than 3.5 million people have had a first vaccine dose in Scotland
As of 07:30 today, 3,531,461 people had received their first dose of the vaccine.
Overall, a total of 2,470,181 people have received second doses.
However, numbers are suspected to be slightly underestimated due to an IT issue.
Latest figures show 974 new cases and two more deaths
The daily coronavirus figures show a further 974 people have tested positive for Covid-19, which is 5% of the tests carried out yesterday.
The total number of positive cases in Scotland is now 248,515.
There are 137 people in hospital and 17 people in intensive care.
There have been two more deaths registered in the past 24 hours of people who tested positive in the last 28 days.
That means the total number of deaths by that measure is 7,683.
Topical questions are up first this afternoon...
The first minister is expected to begin her coronavirus update from around 14:20.
First though here's today's topical questions for ministers:
Covid In Scotland: The headlines
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic update from the first minister, on 15 June 2021.
We should find out later if Nicola Sturgeon plans to delay dropping Scotland's Covid restriction level to zero at the end of June.
Last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that current measures in England would be extended by a month, due to concerns about the impact of the Delta variant -- which was first identified in India.
It's very likely there will also be a delay here in Scotland.