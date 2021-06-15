Covid in Scotland: Restrictions remain over coming weeks

BBC Copyright: BBC

There is much to be optimistic about, insists the first minister.

Ms Sturgeon says new cases are increasing at a much faster rate than hospital admissions.

She adds there is now evidence that the people requiring treatment are younger than before.

This may mean fewer of those admitted to hospital needing treatment in ICUs.

Hospital occupancy is only double what it was at the start of May, suggesting people are spending less time in hospital and are getting discharged earlier.